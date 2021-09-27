Tesco tops the list for supermarkets with charging for electric cars

“Congratulations to Tesco and Morrisons which have both invested heavily to provide customers with good charging facilities. We’d love every supermarket site to offer this, but we aren’t there yet.” – Ginny Buckley, founder of Electrifying.com

The supermarket, in partnership with Volkswagen and Pod Point, has installed charging points across 400 of its stores across the UK. Overall, almost half (45 per cent) of its total stores, not including smaller express sites, have charging.

Morrisons is the second-best supermarket for EV owners, with just over 40 per cent of 497 stores offering customers the ability to charge, while nearly one in five (19.71 per cent) ASDA locations provide at least one place to plugin. But electric car drivers who shop at Sainsbury’s face a lottery when it comes to charging their vehicles, with fewer than one in 10 (7.2 per cent) of its stores currently providing charge points for customers.

While Sainsbury’s came out bottom of the pile, Aldi was only marginally better with 10 per cent. Lidl customers have a slightly better chance of finding a store with at least one charge point, with its hit rate reaching 15 per cent. Waitrose also has plans to improve its score. It is set to extend its partnership with Shell and roll out 800 new charge points in 100 Waitrose locations across the UK by 2025.

The results were revealed in a study by the electric car’s website Electrifying.com.

“We expected more supermarkets to be doing better, but it’s still great to see how some of them have recognised that offering shoppers reliable car charging is not only good for business but will also help give the nation confidence to make the switch. “With electric cars surging in popularity and ambitious government targets to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, providing charging infrastructure at convenient locations is crucial to encourage drivers to go electric sooner, particularly the significant number that don’t have access to off-street parking.” – Ginny Buckley, founder of Electrifying.com

A recent poll by Electrifying.com, the Department for Transport and the AA revealed almost three quarters (72 per cent) of drivers would be more likely to consider buying an electric car if there was more opportunity to charge at the supermarket. As well as having the highest percentage of stores with at least one charge point, Tesco is also rated best for the average number of charge points per store, with 1.87 chargers per supermarket site.

At Tesco, customers get 7kW and 22kW charging for free, while rapid charging is at the market rate.