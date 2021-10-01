Punters back new favourite Rege-Jean Page for Bond role

Talent of the moment Rege-Jean Page is the new favourite to land the role as the world’s most famous super spy – James Bond.

Bookmaker William Hill this morning priced him at 5/2. The Bridgerton breakout – who will star in the Noah Hawley-directed heist film from Netflix and AGBO, as well as the reimagining of The Saint for Paramount Pictures – continues to build a stellar Bond resume. The latter was a role once held by legendary Sir Roger Moore, for quite some time, before he went on to play 007.

The Duke of Hastings star was 3-1 second favourite, behind Tom Hardy, but a flurry of bets for Page has seen him supersede the Revenant and Venom star at the head of the pack. Speculation has been rife ever since current incumbent Daniel Craig declared the 25th instalment of James Bond – No Time To Die – would be his fifth and final outing. Page has been an ever-present and would make a “wonderful” choice for the role, according to Pierce Brosnan.

The London-born 31-year-old – who has admitted to being flattered but has remained tight-lipped on the prospect – is 5/2, and with support for Hardy (Black Hawk Down, Peaky Blinders, Inception) waning, he has moved out to 3-1 alongside Black Mirror and Happy Valley star James Norton; the 36-year-old widely considered one of the UK’s finest acting talents.

“We have seen some good money overnight for Rege-Jean Page, and for the first time he has overtaken Tom Hardy as our favourite to be the next Bond,” – William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Welsh actor Luke Evans, best known for his role as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, has recently played Lars in Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon and starred in ITV’s The Pembrokeshire Murders. Evans is 6/1 to be the next Bond.

Luther star Idris Elba, who attended the worldwide premiere and is currently busy starring in Jay-Z-produced ‘The Harder They Fall’, is joined by The Witcher star Henry Cavill on 8-1. Cavill is reported to be “very keen” to talk to the franchise’s producers about the vacancy.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Daniel Craig (pictured top in No Time To Die) is 100-1 to win Best Actor, while Universal Pictures and MGM film No Time To Die is 66-1 to land Best Picture at next year’s Academy Awards.

In No Time To Die Daniel Craig returns one last time as James Bond, starring alongside Rami Malek (2019, Best Actor, “Bohemian Rhapsody”). For this 2021 outing Bond has left active service and is enjoying life in Jamaica.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The movie is in cinemas now across the UK and gets its stateside release on October 8th.

