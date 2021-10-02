Three new programmes for Halloween from Roku

Three new Roku Originals debut on The Roku Channel this October.

Roku® will debut three horror-themed Roku Originals, When the Street Lights Go On, 50 States of Fright and The Expecting, just in time for Halloween. The titles will roll out on a weekly cadence as a part of a “Freak Out Friday” campaign to bring streamers with thrilling new horror content on The Roku Channel all month long.

When the Street Lights Go On, tells the story of a double homicide in a small midwestern suburb that rattles the lives of a group of teenagers and sends investigators searching for answers in the fall of 1995. The show will premiere on Friday, 15th

While in 50 States of Fright, executive producer Sam Raimi brings us a horror anthology with terrifying tales state by state. The show will premiere on Friday, 22nd and finally with The Expecting, starring Anna Sophia Robb, Rory Culkin, and Mira Sorvino, is an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller about a mysterious pregnancy and the potential dark secrets surrounding it. The show will premiere on Friday, 29th October.

The latest Roku Originals release come the heels of the company’s announcement it is partnering with Lionsgate to create its first-ever original feature-length film based on the Emmy®-winning show “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” It also follows the launch of 23 Roku Original titles in August 2021.

“These three shows are a fantastic representation of what Roku has to offer and we could not be prouder of the filmmakers, talent and crew that have made them. It’s the perfect time of year to bring a black list script that deserved to get made, a horror anthology series from one of the most prolific directors of all time, and tour de force performances in a ‘Rosemary’s Baby’-style throwback horror film to our viewers. If you’re looking for something to thrill you and just chill you to your core, look no further.” – Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming, Colin Davis

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform.