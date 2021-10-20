Indulge In Your First Festive Tipple with an exclusive ‘All The Trimmings’ Christmas Cocktail

Masters of molecular mixology, The Alchemist, and the UK home of 24/7 festive movies, GREAT! movies christmas, kick-off yuletide celebrations with a daring cocktail that captures all the flavours of a Christmas roast…

For everyone eager to start their countdown to Christmas, GREAT! movies Christmas and The Alchemist have teamed up to bring festive fans a special tipple to spread Christmas cheer across the UK.

The festive free-to-air movie channel is devoted to bringing Christmas themed films all day, every day, right the way through to January 2022. Available now on Freeview 51, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.

And to celebrate, one of London and Manchester’s top cocktails destinations, The Alchemist is launching two cocktails to mark the early festive cheer.

All the Trimmings (limited edition)

An explosion of savoury, festive flavours if you’re after something more daring: Ketel One potato vodka, cranberry juice, festive syrup and a Christmas stuffing air with torched rosemary.

Mince-pie Old Fashioned

Festive and seriously boozy: Mincemeat infused Appleton Estate rum, dilution and bitters.

The exclusive ‘All the Trimmings’ cocktail will be available from Monday 25th October for a week at the St Martin’s Lane venue in London and the New York Street venue in Manchester alongside the Mince-pie Old Fashioned, which is available until Christmas.

“We’re big lovers of the weird and the wonderful at The Alchemist, so we were hugely excited to spread an early dose of festive theatre alongside GREAT! movies christmas. So for all the festive fanatics out there, we have Christmas dinner covered with a liquid Christmas roast and dessert in the form of a boozy mince pie infusion.” – Kieran Corbitt, Brand PR and Social Manager at The Alchemist

Meanwhile, GREAT! movies Christmas is showing a full schedule of delights to get you in the festive mood, including titles such as: A Christmas Melody, starring Mariah Carey, Just In Time For Christmas featuring Christopher Lloyd, On Strike For Christmas, The Christmas Sitters, Beaus of Holly, family comedy Call Me Claus with Whoopi Goldberg, A Husband for Christmas, and Crazy for Christmas.

The limited-edition ‘All the Trimmings’ cocktail will be available from Monday 25th October at The Alchemist venues on St Martin’s Lane in London and New York Street in Manchester. The GREAT! movies Christmas channel is available now on Freeview 51, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.