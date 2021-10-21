Trailer released for ‘A Bird Flew In’

Goldfinch Entertainment has released the poster and trailer for their latest film, A Bird Flew In.

It has been Officially Selected for Raindance Film Festival and nominated for Best UK Feature and will have it’s World Premiere at the Festival on November 5th at Curzon Soho. It is also in competition at the Evolution Mallorca Film Festival and will also screen at the Ontario International Film Festival.

Shot in black and white in a cinema verité style, the film itself tells the story of when lockdown is imposed, and the cast and crew of a film are taken from the set and sent home – alone. Actors without an audience. Directors without a script. Couples fall apart while others come together. A feature film composed of six interlinked narratives, A Bird Flew In explores what happens when we are freed from external distractions and forced to find the meaning in our lives and loves.

One of the first films shot after the pandemic erupted, A Bird Flew In marks the directorial debut of Goldfinch CEO Kirsty Bell and stars Derek Jacobi (Gladiator, Gosford Park), Jeff Fahey (Lost, Lawnmower Man), Julie Dray (Cradle to Grave), Sophie Kennedy Clark (Nymphomaniac, Philomena), Sadie Frost (Bram Stoker’s Dracula), Morgana Robinson (The Windsors), Camilla Rutherford (Yesterday, Gosford Park), Michael Winder (Set The Thames on Fire) and Frances Barber (The Split, Cold Feet).

Previously titled Alone, the film was concieved by Kirsty Bell in the first week of lockdown.

“Whilst the film was creatively conceived as a result of lockdown, it’s narrative and interwoven vignettes rather discovers what happens in isolation and emotions are enforced in a pressure cooker environment. I wasn’t looking to explore the statistics or the pandemic but rather focus on the personal, the people and how their relationships were impacted. “This film is borne out of a pandemic but focuses on hearts and minds and that’s why it’s force resonates with us all. 12 protagonists are explored and spied on up close and personal – their lives put under a microscope for all to see. They all are neither extraordinary or ordinary – they are simply just people who we follow.” – Director Kirsty Bell

A Bird Flew In will have its UK Premiere at Raindance Film Festival on 5th November. Tickets are available here