Channel 4 restore subtitles to most of their output

The service is slowly getting back to normal following a disastrous server issue in late September.

Following intensive engineering work and collaboration with their partners, Channel 4 is now able, they note, to provide subtitles on their main channels for viewers on Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview as well as on All 4 and Channel4.com.

“Over the coming days, we will begin to increase the number of shows with subtitles. To start with, shows that will carry subtitles will include the Great British Bake Off, The Last Leg and Gogglebox as well as live television including Channel 4 News and this weekend, F1 racing.” – Channel 4

The fix has been introduced by changing the way the PSB’s offering of channels are broadcast, notably by linking up their emergency back-up system to Arqiva’s equipment in the Broadcast Centre. Channel 4 has been able to restore subtitles for viewers with the collaboration and support of their partners, Red Bee Media, Arqiva, Freeview, ITV and the BBC.

The broadcaster note they are “very grateful” to the aforementioned for support during their “annus horribilis”. They also thank RNID “for speaking to our deaf audience during this time.”

“Subtitles, unfortunately, remain unavailable for Freesat viewers at the moment because we distribute content to that platform in a different way that is not resolved by this change. However, we remain committed to restoring this service as quickly as possible.” – Channel 4

They add, ‘audio description and sign-language services will remain unavailable until we move to the new system that is being built and tested.’

Channel 4 will continue to work on delivering programmes affected by the original incident from Saturday 25 September 2021 with subtitles, audio description and sign language support as soon as possible on-demand on Channel4.com and All4.