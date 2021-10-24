This week in River City Caitlin is very worried

This week in Shieldinch…

Overwhelmed with money worries, Caitlin confides in Ellie. When her lawyer, Laura, tries to contact her, Caitlin assumes she’s chasing payment – however, there’s a shock in store. At a meeting with Laura, Caitlin is stunned to discover that John has gifted her a sizeable inheritance. But there’s a hitch: not a penny of it goes to Maggie.

Torn about what best to do, Caitlin visits Maggie and is encouraged to see her mother so much happier. As the women talk, Caitlin is reminded about how much trauma John caused and resigns herself to reject the inheritance.

Knowing Ellie is next in line for the money, Caitlin feels confident that her sister will also turn the money down. Yet Ellie is enraged at Caitlin’s controlling behaviour. Elsewhere, Lenny is back from Sicily and on a mission to find out who put a hit out on him. He visits his number one suspect in prison – former police detective, Rachel Grant.

As the nemeses spar, Grant delivers devastating news to Lenny, which makes him question everything he believes in and all he holds dear. Nicole goes to great lengths to get Darren’s attention and reignite their relationship – with embarrassing consequences.

Desperate to raise funds for Molly’s Corner, Suzie and Bernie find inspiration thanks to words of encouragement from Jessie.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday 25th October, 10 pm. Repeated later in the week on BBC One Scotland.