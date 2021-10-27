Franz Böhm’s Dear Future Children in UK cinemas this November

Award-winning New Documentary About Youth Activism Worldwide is to be released in a selection of UK Cinemas this November.

Dartmouth Films has announced today (Oct 27th) that they will be releasing director Franz Böhm’s award-winning documentary Dear Future Children widely in UK cinemas from 19th November.

“This project presented us with a unique opportunity to examine activism through a modern, and distinctly young, lens. We collaborated closely with local activists, filmmakers and journalists to find suitable protagonists and to establish a healthy relationship with all those whose spaces we were entering. We knew that we needed to connect with our subjects on a personal level in order to build a solid foundation of trust between our crew and our subjects. “We sincerely believe that that trusting relationship is well documented throughout the film.” – Director Franz Böhm

With global protests on the rise, Dear Future Children is a film about the new generation at the heart of this seismic political shift. We will watch as Rayen protests for social justice in Chile, Pepper fights for democracy in Hong Kong and Hilda battles the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda.

Facing almost impossible odds and grappling with the staggering impact of their activism on their personal lives, we will be asking these three young women why they keep fighting.

Dear Future Children is produced by Johannes Schubert and at just 22 years old, director Franz Böhm is the youngest ever winner of the Hot Docs Audience Award.