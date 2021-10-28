Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘disappointed’ by Budget

Chancellor’s Spending Review a missed opportunity on dementia research…

“The Chancellor today missed an opportunity to deliver on its 2019 manifesto promise to double dementia research funding. As the UK’s leading dementia research charity, we feel this lets down the nearly one million people in the UK affected by this devastating condition. More than 50,000 of our campaigners have been loud and clear with the government about how much this increased funding matters to people with dementia.” – Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK

Alzheimer’s Research UK has accused the government of leaving behind nearly 1 million people with dementia after missing the opportunity to deliver on their pledge to double funding for dementia research.

In the Spending Review, the Chancellor announced plans to provide £95 million for the Office for Life Sciences for delivery of the government’s Life Sciences Vision but made no mention of their 2019 manifesto promise to double dementia research funding. The UK’s leading dementia research charity are now calling for part of the Life Sciences Vision funding to address dementia research.

The autumn Spending Review, which sets out government spending for the next three years, was a prime opportunity to deliver on their promise to increase dementia research to £160 million a year.

“Dementia is the only major condition where there are no treatments to slow or stop the progression of the disease. Each year that passes without sustained, increased funding in dementia research means that more and more families will have to deal with the devastating consequences of the condition. This means more memories lost, more heartache as dementia places a huge burden on our country, on our health and our economy. “Our researchers have made huge progress over the last few years, but we need to go further. COVID-19 has shown the role government can play in harnessing the power of research to tackle a major health challenge. We need to see that approach replicated in dementia.” – Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK

“We are grateful to all our campaigners who wrote to their MPs, signed our petition and did countless other acts to put pressure on the government. We are inspired by their tireless commitment to dementia research, and we will use that strength to continue pushing for action for people with dementia. With our incredible supporters by our side, we will never stop working towards breakthroughs.” – – Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK

On October 3rd the charity was back in the news when Scott Mitchell – husband of the late Dame Barbara Windsor – ran the Virgin Money London Marathon while sporting an iconic photograph of her on his t-shirt. Scott was running the 26.2-mile race through the capital in support of the charity he proudly became an ambassador for in August.

Printed front and back, the photo tribute showed a smiling Barbara from the sixties during her Carry On heyday. The picture was also worn by Scott’s brother-in-law and nephew, Laurence and Harry Alexander, who joined him for the race. Between them, they have raised tens of thousands of pounds for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Speaking at the time Scott said:

“[The] race was just incredible – from the race itself to those who came out on to the streets to cheer us on, I’m going to be on cloud nine for a long time. It was tough – harder than two-and-a-half years ago – but having Ba on my top and constantly in my thoughts just reminded me why I’m doing it. We need to find effective treatments for this devastating disease and I couldn’t be prouder to play a small part in bringing that day forward by supporting the vital work of Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

Mariel Kirton’s Dad Ray was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at just 52. Ever since then she has strived to raise awareness and funds to improve understanding and support dementia research. Mariel currently lives with her parents in Rugby.