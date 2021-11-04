StudioCanal launch streaming app on Apple TVs

StudioCanal (a CANAL+ Company) has launched a new streaming channel exclusively on the Apple TV app in the UK – StudioCanal Presents…

The channel offers subscribers access to a wealth of exceptional film and television from its renowned and world-spanning library. The channel is available through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The channel launches with a plethora of quality titles from home-grown crowd-pleasers and world cinema greats, to acclaimed independent movies and modern and classic horror.

Launch titles include: Legend starring Tom Hardy, The Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis, Amazing Grace, digitally restored The Third Man, Apocalypse Now: Final Cut in 4K, timeless classic Whisky Galore, Lynne Ramsay’s thriller You Were Never Really Here and Céline Sciamma’s acclaimed Girlhood. Also available are Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, recent American award-winners Manchester by the Sea and Room, seminal titles Belle de Jour and Breathless and modern British classics Submarine, Four Lions and Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

It also offers TV highlights such as Hannibal and, for the first time ever on a streaming channel, acclaimed crime drama Spiral. Exclusive to Apple TV app, customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to it for £4.99 a month.

Subscribers to SCP can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favourite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

“We are thrilled to be taking this new step into the streaming market, opening up our wide-ranging and hugely diverse film and TV library to audiences through the Apple TV app. Month on month, we’ll be continuing to add both contemporary and classic titles for subscribers to discover, delivering on the range and quality that audiences associate with STUDIOCANAL.” – Alex Hamilton, CEO for STUDIOCANAL in the UK

With the channel’s catalogue of titles growing each month with new and exclusive content, STUDIOCANAL PRESENTS promises to be an essential destination for anyone who loves great films and series.

