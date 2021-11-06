Camden Market launches Camden Crossfade a host of free DJ gigs

Camden Market has announced Camden Crossfade – a series of free entry DJ sessions.

Taking place at the newly launched Camden Market Hawley Wharf – a major new retail and dining space set along the banks of the Regents Canal, a few meters from Camden Lock. The free 1pm to 7pm DJ sets kicked off on Thursday 4th November, however, there’s still plenty of time to get your groove on with gigs running until New Year’s Eve.

“It’s great to be able to put on an event of this kind – a free event, hosted by some of the UK’s most respected DJ’s in an incredible new space where you can eat, drink and hang-out. The last couple of years have been challenging for everyone, so we think this will be a great way to end the year and herald the start of a positive 2022. A massive thanks to the DJ’s for making it possible.” – Camden Market spokesperson

The impressive list of talent manning the decks includes Jazzie B, Judge Jules, Lady Leshurr, Fat Tony, Eddie Piller, Kissy Sellout, Ronnie Herel, Joce Wavy, Amazonica, Chapter & Verse, Father of Cain, Ben Osborne, Dom Servini, Essel, Brett Gould, DJ Tasha J, DJ Mastaque, DJ Dean Lyon, Steve Johns, Ru Robinson, Tony Rodriguez, Angel Lee, This Culture and Raj Selli – with more to follow.

Camden has long been an area of London celebrated for its arts and culture thanks to its impressive variety of clubs, bars and music venues. And now, Camden Market Hawley Wharf is set to continue the tradition, adding to the area’s rich tapestry.

“Even before Soul II Soul had released a record we were part of Camden Market, our clothing and music stalls in Dingwalls and Stables was part of the unique youth culture of that area – it was our local scene. “Since our early day’s we’d soaked up the eclectic vibes, absorbing the art, the fashion, the music, the graffiti, the sound systems that made Camden Town so special. And the most important thing we learned from those who went before us was how vital it was to put back into the community that lifted you up in the first place. I still live and operate in the area and feel privileged to be invited to deejay in Camden Market as this is where so much of what we achieved as a collective began. We’ve come full circle – this is us supporting Camden Market in the way it supported Soul II Soul more than thirty years ago.” – DJ Jazzie B

Camden Market Hawley Wharf is a canal-side building complex along the banks of the Regents Canal, London NW1. The 580,000 sq. ft. mixed-use scheme includes an art-house cinema, cafes, restaurants, a food market, a public roof terrace and various other public open-air spaces.