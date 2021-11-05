Sarah Jayne Dunn talks OnlyFans

Sacked Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn has spoken out about her departure from the show over her decision to post content on an adult site – saying “it wasn’t my decision”.

The actor, who played long-running character Mandy Richardson on the show, was dropped from the soap because she won’t give up putting racy pictures on her OnlyFans account, where she earns up to £7,000 a week.

Asked about the decision to walk away from the soap by Ben Shephard, she explained: “That wasn’t really the decision that I made. The idea was to launch OnlyFans and take back some power and control over my images; what I create, where I put them and put them onto the platform.

“I’d been thinking long and hard about this for a few months, [there were] lots of different options and [I went with] OnlyFans, because it’s such a big established site and it’s run really well, and there’s lots of different content offered on there. It’s an 18 plus website because you have to be over 18 to get on there, but actually the content can be whatever you want.”

She explained how she’d planned to do both – but got sacked from Hollyoaks.

“I was going to run that alongside my job as well, and that’s not a decision that I made, but that’s where we are and I’m looking at the future and where I’m at and really enjoying being in control of everything. It’s really empowering,” she said.

Kate Garraway asked if she had an understanding of why Hollyoaks bosses may have felt uncomfortable. Sarah Jayne responded: “The site itself, you have to be over 18 to access, but my specific content was no different to the content I’ve put on Instagram, that I’ve done for men’s magazines, for calendars all of my career.

“So actually, putting it onto a platform where you have to be 18 to get on there, it’s actually protecting it from a younger audience. It’s taking it out of the public view and it’s putting it behind a paywall where you have to be over a certain age to view it.

“So anyone who didn’t want to see pictures of me in swimwear or the nice photoshoots that I’ve done all my life and that I enjoy doing [didn’t have to see them]. I find them empowering and I get a lot of positivity from other women who say it’s inspiring and motivating. I’m a 40 year old woman, I’m a mum, I work hard to stay in shape, and I feel good and I feel confident, and actually doing those photoshoots makes me feel that way, but I can put them behind a paywall.”

Fans have been quick to defend the actress noting that Hollyoaks has been the ‘tit and bum’ soap since its launch with men and women seen often wandering around in just their tight undies.

