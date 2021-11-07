This week in River City

This week in Shieldinch…

Sam’s back, focusing on getting to know his long-lost son, Stevie. However, it’s clear father and son have little in common. Sam makes it his mission to help Stevie fall in love with the beautiful game, regaling him with stories about his beloved Hibs.

Scarlett’s unsettled when she sees Sam and Stevie together. Sensing all is not well, Sam assures her he’s here to stay. However, when Scarlett decides to open up about Stevie’s troubled past, Sam is spooked.

Elsewhere, Amber is stunned when Lenny reveals the background to the claim Lydia is still alive. Troubled at the prospect her mother faked her own death, Amber turns to Lou to find out exactly what happened that fateful day. However, she ends up with more questions than answers and later confesses to Lenny she doesn’t have the strength to search for proof of life.

Elsewhere, Caitlin’s suspicions are stirred when Ellie’s generosity knows no bounds. When Ash reveals Ellie is paying for Marcus’s new private nursery, Caitlin confronts her sister and is stunned to discover the truth.

With emotions running high, Caitlin tells Ellie she’s crossed a line and can never forgive her betrayal. At the medical centre, Suzie’s flustered when she can’t access the office filing cabinet. Roisin enlists Bob to help save the day but the pair unwittingly uncover a Suzie’s secret.

River City, BBC Scotland, Monday 8th November, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland, Tuesday 9th November 7 pm