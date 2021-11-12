Pick of the Plots: Friday 12th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, November 12.

Dotty tries to convince Tiffany that Keegan is better for her than Aaron but Tiffany thinks that she is just jealous. However, when Keegan shares some words of encouragement on her new business, Tiffany decides to cancel her date with Aaron.

Later, Keegan overhears Liam talking about money in The Vic. Determined to protect Tiffany, he decides to tell her what he heard.

Meanwhile, Stacey offers an olive branch to Kat and asks her not to move in with Phil. Trying to improve things with Jean, they take all the kids out for the day and Kat tells them not to let Tommy play football whilst he’s still recovering.

Despite Stacey’s best efforts, she still clashes with her mum, and she goes off to the café for a break. While Jean goes off searching for Stacey, Tommy takes out his hidden football…

Elsewhere, Patrick tries to convince Vi to look for her son Christopher.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Fergus makes it clear that his only priority is getting Trish to Mexico and suggests an agreement that might work for both him and Warren.

Meanwhile, things get awkward for dream team, Tony and Becky, as Diane returns home and feelings heighten.

Elsewhere, Nate offers DeMarcus a job.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm