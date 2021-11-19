Trailer for horror movie Chhorii released by Prime Video

The feature stars Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for the Amazon Original movie Chhorii. Directed by Vishal Furia it stars Nushrratt Bharuccha with pivotal roles played by Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.

“Stepping into a new genre and unique genre like horror is a daunting-yet-exciting experience. While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel. I hope Prime Video viewers worldwide like and appreciate the work we’ve put into this film, and I can’t wait to see their reactions.” – Nushrratt Bharuccha

Chhorii is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi, and will premiere on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories on 26 November.

The trailer gives you a glimpse into the world of Chhorii, the monsters that Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuchha) has to deal with, and much more. The tension builds with every scene, leaving audiences with questions to be answered—Will Sakshi be able to save herself? Will she be able to protect her unborn child? Sakshi’s quest takes viewers on a journey that’s got horror, thrills, and chills—all in equal portions.

“Chhorii is a uniquely Indian story waiting to be told to a global audience,” – director Vishal Furia.

