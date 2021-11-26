Foxy Bingo wins 2021 EGR award

Online gaming company, Foxy Bingo , is pl eased to announce that it has won a prestigious 2021 EGR Operator awar d.

Nominated for the Bingo Operator category against brands such as Paddy Power Bingo and Mecca Bingo, Foxy Bingo secured the award thanks to its efforts to make the Foxy experience as sociable as possible.

Foxy Bingo’s ultimate ambition is to be recognised as the friendliest and most sociable bingo site on the planet, through offering unique opportunities for customers to play together and adding variety to ensure that there’s always something new for gamers.

Innovation has also been at the head of Foxy Bingo’s decision making, through the introduction of world first games like Fab Grab Bingo, which boosts interactivity and offers players more choice and chances to win, and Cash Out Bingo, an adaptation of the sports betting feature to allow players to cash out mid game.

This ethos has seen huge success this year, with brand metrics highlighting that Foxy is seen as a current and trustworthy brand, which is demonstrated in the figures for the year. Between August 2020 and July 2021, Foxy has seen impressive improvements in KPIs during this period.

Foxy’s above the line approach has also been key in attracting new customers, with a sponsorship of Channel 4’s First Dates driving an increase of 15% in brand consideration from viewers, as well as a new set of ATL creative adverts, where Foxy travels the world in search of new ideas for his Foxy Fabulous.

The brand has risen to third in the Bingo market for consideration of customers, after previously sitting at eight, behind only Gala Bingo and Mecca Bingo, who are giants of the industry with historic and well-established reputations.

Foxy also prides itself on retaining existing customers, through ten retention mechanics, such as a Christmas advert calendar, focused on keeping existing customers engaged. As a result, these mechanics have seen churn rate fall by 18%. Foxy Bingo also ensures that customers are protected by encouraging safe play at all times, with responsible advertising campaigns, including a complete pause over Christmas day, and visible logged in and out signs on site.

The judges said Foxy Bingo offered: “By far the best, the real-time software customer journey work, they realised the need to build trust with instant withdrawals and cash out innovation.“ Another said that Foxy is: “The most innovative and biggest improver over the year, it stands out as a business.“

The EGR Operator Awards is the Oscars of the egaming industry and aims to celebrate the giants of the sector. After being held virtually in 2020, the ceremony returned in person in 2021, taking place on 25th November at Grosvenor House, London.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to win such an amazing award in the egaming sector, and we’re over the moon to see our social orientated approach recognised alongside other truly fantastic bingo operators. It’s so rewarding to see that our ethos to make being a part of our Foxy Fabulous a fun and sociable experience for our customers has had such a great reception, and it will continue to be at the centre of our approach.” – Anna Venturas, Brand Director at Foxy Bingo

