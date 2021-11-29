Pick of the Plots: Monday 29th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, November 29.

As Sharon eyes up Ruby’s house, Zack thinks that she has got Jada wrong. A still suspicious Sharon meets up with Jada and hands her some money to treat herself.

As Jada returns, Zack can’t help but make a comment that leaves her unsettled. The extent to which soon becomes apparent when Jada takes Alyssa and disappears.

Meanwhile, Stuart and Rainie consider taking part in a transformation programme at the gym with before and after shots. Rainie encourages Stuart but a bitter Peter pretends to offer the last spot elsewhere.

Rainie catches on to the fact that Peter is lying and demands that he let Stuart take part.

Elsewhere, Harvey has a bad date with Jean, and Mick’s attempt to help Janine backfires.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Ryan demands answers from Zeedan and eventually gets the truth from him about Hashim. Despite Zeedan’s pleas, Ryan tells Alya what her little brother has been up to. Later, Zeedan is horrified to find Alya confronting Hashim.

Meanwhile, Daniel winds Daisy up by suggesting she is ill-educated. Later, Daniel is jealous to hear that Daisy has been flirting with Ashley. When Daisy admits that she still likes Daniel, Jenny reckons it’s only because he’s inherited a house. Daniel overhears, leading to a row.

Elsewhere, Emma secretly plans to invite Curtis’ family to the wedding.

Also, Gary and Maria offer Kelly a part-time job at the barbers. Worried about Stu’s health, Kelly tells him to spend the night at the barbers.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

The police are back in the village.

Meanwhile, Lydia struggles to keep a secret.

Elsewhere, Chloe is frustrated as Kerry warns her to keep away from Noah.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Nancy struggles to get a prop donkey for the school’s nativity. Olivia is quick to the rescue, but is Nancy about to be outshined?

Meanwhile, after receiving a bag of Darren’s belongings, and realising his lucky shirt is still here, Luke becomes determined to find his best mate. A captive Darren has an opportunity to get in touch with Nancy as he gets his hands on a phone, but, to his horror, it dies before she can answer.

Later, a text to Nancy’s phone could be the final nail in the coffin for her hopes of Darren’s return.

Elsewhere, Celeste panics when she realises that Nate is getting closer to finding out the truth about what happened to Lisa.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm