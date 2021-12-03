Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey talks festive pleasures

Mariah Carey spoke on ITV earlier today.



Mariah Carey joined Lorraine via videolink from her home in Los Angeles for an exclusive chat about what she’s got in store for Christmas.

To celebrate her second-holiday special on Apple TV, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, Mariah talked about why Christmas means so much to her. She revealed that a festive special is now becoming a Christmas tradition for her, saying,

“It has to be. No matter what. Even if I did it by myself from my house with my dogs and my kids, I will do something festive for Christmas every year. “I am fortunate to be doing this for the second year in a row and I have a brand new song with Khalid, Fall In Love At Christmas, and Kirk Franklin is featured on the track as well with his amazing choir. “We started in Atlanta, during Covid, my house in New York – it’s a long story, permits, blah blah blah you don’t want to hear about it – but we went to Atlanta and my whole band was there, so I started writing and just resting my voice, singing, writing, and now we have Fall In Love At Christmas. I’m not trying to be like, ‘Oh I’m competing with All I Want…’, it’s not a competition. It’s just a different style of song, it’s a love song and it’s a spiritual moment and I think for where we are in the world, it’s really right, timing wise.”

On the transformative power of being able to rest her voice in the pandemic, Mariah told Lorraine:

“I even feel bad saying it like, ‘Oh lucky me, I could rest my voice’ but it’s true. I think for people that enjoy my music or my fans, or as I call them ‘The Lambily’, it’s been an amazing experience for me because my voice has gotten back to a place that it hasn’t been in years and years. So I’ve been able to just sing, take a couple of days off, sing again, write, and write something brand new. “Actually, I don’t know if you know this Lorraine, but my book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, came out last year, number one New York Times instant bestselling – sorry, I’ve got to brag for myself for you to know the facts! – so the paperback is out now and it’s my little girl photo on the cover, so it all ties in because I’m working on the film adaptation of that book, of my life story. But it’s Christmas, and I stop everything at Christmas so we have this special, and I can not wait for the world to see it. Also I re-did Christmas Baby Please Come Home which is a fan favourite and I really love it now.”

Lorraine asked what Christmas is like in the Carey household.

“I mean, can you see behind me?” laughed Mariah showing off her festive room. “It’s a thing where it’s more than just decorations and superficial stuff. For me, some of the best moments and I actually wrote about that in Fall In Love At Christmas, there’s a line that goes, ‘And the candles glow/I’m awake but no one knows’ which is me in my most private moment. Just sitting in the house, looking at the decorations, it’s snowing outside, I’m by myself, everyone else is asleep, and I get to take in what has this year been for me. How do I feel about it? How blessed do I feel to be able to do this at Christmas? “Because I grew up with nothing, I didn’t have all this stuff. People don’t really know that. That’s why I try to encourage people to read the book because it is a story that can inspire people who maybe don’t know that it’s possible for them to achieve their dreams. “I love Christmas, every year is more and more fun. It never gets old for me. I look at these lights and these things in the moment, and I’m thankful and I’m grateful to be able to share Christmas with the world and also make music that is not Christmas on other occasions.”

