Showcase Cinemas offer Christmas jumper wearing ‘Insider members’ a free portion of popcorn

Pop goes the jumper…

Showcase Cinemas is celebrating one of the most colourful and cosy dates of the festive season – national Christmas Jumper Day – by offering their Insider members a free portion of popcorn on Friday 10th December.

“We’re so excited for Christmas Jumper Day and can’t wait to see our guests in their festive favourites. So much so that our staff will be joining in too to make a real day of it.” -Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow

On the day itself, members must simply don their favourite festive jumper and rock up to their local Showcase Cinema, ticket in hand, to qualify for a free small helping of the popular cinema snack, whilst enjoying the festive fun being played on the big screen this December.

Guests feeling the Christmas spirit will be able to enjoy new festive film releases including A Boy Called Christmas, released on November 26th, and Boxing Day, which hits the big screen on December 3rd, as well as Steven Spielberg’s take on the classic West Side Story, released on Christmas Jumper Day itself – December 10th.

And that’s not all…the perennial “is it a Christmas film?” debate can be had with Die Hard also showing on December 10th.

“Insider members can grab their free small popcorn when seeing a film at their local Showcase Cinema, so take your jumper out of your wardrobe and sign up now to join the Insider scheme to receive this and many more benefits.” – Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow

Not only do Insider members have the chance to claim their free small popcorn on December 10th, but they will also be able to earn 10% Insider Rewards on all ticket, snack and drink purchases, plus discounted admission after 7pm Sunday and all-day Monday and Tuesday, and exclusive access to advance screenings. You can join for free via the Showcase website.*

*Insider members must be 15 years of age or older.