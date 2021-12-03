Third series of Grayson’s Art Club to air on Channel 4

New themes, new celebrity guests, new works of art…

The series has been recommissioned for a third run of episodes that will see contemporary award-winning artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry return to screens from his studio, along with Philippa Perry, the best-selling author, psychotherapist and broadcaster.

“Grayson’s Art Club has brilliantly demonstrated how much art means to so many people, and its power to bring us together and help us in difficult times. We are so grateful for the thousands of incredible submissions we’ve received from talented artists across the UK. “Here’s to another run and seeing how Grayson, Philippa and the team at Swan Films are able to develop the series and uncover a whole new set of powerful real-life stories.” – Shaminder Nahal, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4

Over the past two years, Grayson’s Art Club captured the hearts of the nation, when Grayson and Philippa invited the great British public into their studio when the country needed it most.

Armed with a new set of themes, Grayson’s Art Club promises to represent the ever-changing mood of the nation, and once again we will see Grayson in his studio making his own art responding to what has got the nation talking. Grayson will speak with celebrity guests and high-profile artists who’ll share insights into their processes and will feature art made by the great British public. Restrictions provided, Grayson will finally be able to throw open his studio doors and welcome in his celebrity guests and their art.

The six-episode run will see Grayson incorporate weekly themes for members of the public to submit artwork too. Themes and submission information will be made available in early 2022.