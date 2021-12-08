That’s My Jam heads to France

NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, has signed a deal with TF1 Group.

The deal was struck for the first international adaptation of Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s all-star music competition series, That’s My Jam. The French adaptation draws inspiration from the wildly popular musical segments on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon such as ‘Wheel of Musical Impressions’, ‘Musical Genre Challenge’, and ‘Slay It Don’t Spray It’.

The French version will see celebrity guests team up and face off in musical inspired games and epic performances, which promise to entertain.

That’s My Jam is originally produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen serve as executive producers. Mike Yurchuk serves as showrunner and executive producer.

A special holiday sneak peek episode of the series starring The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton aired last week on NBC and was the #1 new unscripted launch on broadcast TV in 2021 to-date with total viewers and was #1 in its slot with key demos. The special aired ahead of the series U.S premiere on January 3rd, 2022, which will also be available in the U.S to stream on Peacock.

Enrique Guillén, EVP, Commercial Strategy and International Development, Universal Studio Group, commented: