Aldi launched the UK’s cheapest Champagne bar…

The Aldi Champagne bar in the heart of London’s West End opened to celebrate their Veuve Monsigny reaching no. 2 best selling status in the UK.



Aldi has launched the UK’s cheapest Champagne bar in one of the UK’s most expensive postcodes, selling its award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne for just £2.33 a glass. The supermarket’s first-ever premium drinkery is in an area where house prices average £1.8 million and is just a stone’s throw from the swanky bars of Selfridges and Claridge’s, which sell Champagne at seven times the cost.

“It might have shocked people to discover Aldi was behind such a great tasting glass of bubbly, but their enjoyment was no surprise to us.” – Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK

The luxurious ‘Veuve Champagne Bar’ stunned passers-by when it opened in 14 Gees Court, St Christopher’s Place in London’s busy West End on Wednesday 8th December and will be open until 11pm on Sunday 12th December.

Members of the public were invited in to sample the Champagne, not knowing Aldi was behind the bar. On tasting the bubbles, shoppers described it as ‘tasting like Moet & Chandon’ and ‘cheaper than you’d expect to pay anywhere in the country, let alone London’ and estimated that it should be sold at an average of £13.50, before being shocked as Aldi was revealed as the brand behind the bubbles.

Aldi’s award-winning bubbly, which is now the second best-selling Champagne in the UK, in fact retails at just £13.99 a bottle – almost 6 times cheaper than shoppers thought – making it glass by glass the cheapest on offer in any Champagne bar in the nation.

‘Our bubbly is the second best-selling Champagne in the country – and at £13.99 a bottle, the opportunity of making it the cheapest on offer in any Champagne Bar anywhere in the UK was too good a chance to miss.” – Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK

As well as serving up Aldi’s best-selling Champagne, customers can also choose from Veuve Monsigny Rosé (£2.83 a glass), Zerozecco (49p a glass) and a selection of Champagne cocktails (from £1.09 to £2.69) created by leading mixologist Pritesh Mody.

Adorned with teal velvet, brushed gold and marble interiors, and garnished with festive foliage, the ‘Veuve Champagne Bar’ has the ultimate luxury décor and is in good company with neighbours such as Mulberry, which is a couple of doors down.

The launch comes as research by the supermarket shows the nation will enjoy approximately 480 million glasses of bubbly this festive period, and Aldi itself has recorded record Champagne sales to date, now selling over 2 million bottles annually.

“We are extremely proud of our award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne – it’s up there with the best bubbles available, and we hope our Champagne and pop-up bar help spread some well-deserved cheer among the public this festive season.” – Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK



Aldi’s own brand Veuve Monsigny Champagne was born almost ten years ago, in 2012, at the Philizot & Fils winery in the heart of Champagne, France. Lovingly produced by husband and wife duo Stéphane and Virginie Philotz, Veuve Monsigny is matured for over 48 months – that’s two and a half years longer than the minimum requirement for Champagne, and more than 12 months longer than any other UK supermarket own-brand Champagne.