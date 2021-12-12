Entertainment

Sexiest I’m a Celeb camp mates revealed….

December 12, 2021
Ian Westhead
No Comments
The final is only hours away, so while we await the results let’s ponder something trivial about the show, just for fun…

Sexiest Female Campmates

Vicky Pattison gained the most views at 7,151,799 views on a clip of her having a sexy shower titled ‘Vicky Patterson Keeps Dropping The Soap In The Shower’. Vicky became the queen of the jungle back in 2015 and also has the most followers at 4.8 million.

Amy Wilerton, who finished in 5th place in 2013 also is on the list. Amy, who had a fling with fellow campmate Joey Essex, received 1.3 million views on a video of her sunbathing in black bikini.

Actress Jorgie Porter comes in second place receiving over 1.7 million views on a YouTube clip titled ‘Jorgie Porter Takes A Cold Shower’ where she showers in a see through white swimsuit.

Celebrity

Youtube views

Instagram following

Vicky Pattison

7,151,799 views

4,800,000

Jorgie Porter

1,772,306 views

693,000

Amy Willerton

1,303,269 views

359,000

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo

841,760 views

1,800,000

Katie Price

717,460 views

2,600,000

Fleur East

150,594 views

801,000

Ashley Roberts

32,408 views

678,000

Helen Flanagan

32,408 views

1,000,000

Melanie Skyes

31,030 views

299,000

Myleen Klass

16,153 views

395,000

Sexiest Male Campmates

Singer Jake Quickeden gained the most views out of all the men. The Youtube video shows topless Jake flirting with fellow female campmates in the jungle and received 640,006. Jake was also a hit with fans and came in 2nd place in 2014.

Peter Andre who was in the jungle back in 2012 set his sights on his future bride-to-be Katie Price. But the former Page 3 girl played hard to get for most of the jungle stay until finally giving in to his charms later that year. The video titled ‘Peter Andre And Jordan Check Each Other Out’ shows topless Peter flirting with Katie, which received 395,109 views.

Joey Essex who has 1.8 million Instagram followers is also one of the sexiest campmates on the list. The clip, which gained over 88,000 views, shows Amy giving topless Joey a back massage. Throughout the series, Joey and Amy are shown giving each other massages, cuddling up and sharing hammocks; however the relationship was short-lived after leaving the jungle.

French footballer, David Ginola has impressed viewers and campmates in this year’s series with his good looks. The video titled ‘David and Simon act out The Full Monty’ has received over 13,000 YouTube views presenting the pair topless dancing.

Celebrity

Youtube views

Instagram following

Jake Quickeden

640,006 views

970,000

Peter Andre

395,109 views

1,700,000

Mark Wright

234,113 views

1,800,000

Joey Essex

88,328 views

1,800,000

David Ginola

12,888 views

69,100

Kian Eagan

10,114 views

295,000

David Haye

8,780 views

552,000

Simon Webbe

1,107 views

98,700

I’m A Celebrity – the Final 2021 – tonight from 9 pm on ITV/STV/UTV and the ITV Hub and STV Player

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Entertainment

John Lithgow says Never play music right next to the zoo

December 12, 2021
James Ryder
Entertainment

Nadiya Bychkova Guinness World Record holder for pat-a-cake steps

December 11, 2021
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Ayo Akinwolere joins Crisis as the charity makes preparations for Christmas support

December 11, 2021
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Life of Pi gets extended run

December 10, 2021
Vivian Summers