Sexiest I’m a Celeb camp mates revealed….

The final is only hours away, so while we await the results let’s ponder something trivial about the show, just for fun…

Sexiest Female Campmates

Vicky Pattison gained the most views at 7,151,799 views on a clip of her having a sexy shower titled ‘Vicky Patterson Keeps Dropping The Soap In The Shower’. Vicky became the queen of the jungle back in 2015 and also has the most followers at 4.8 million.

Amy Wilerton, who finished in 5th place in 2013 also is on the list. Amy, who had a fling with fellow campmate Joey Essex, received 1.3 million views on a video of her sunbathing in black bikini.

Actress Jorgie Porter comes in second place receiving over 1.7 million views on a YouTube clip titled ‘Jorgie Porter Takes A Cold Shower’ where she showers in a see through white swimsuit.

Celebrity Youtube views Instagram following Vicky Pattison 7,151,799 views 4,800,000 Jorgie Porter 1,772,306 views 693,000 Amy Willerton 1,303,269 views 359,000 Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo 841,760 views 1,800,000 Katie Price 717,460 views 2,600,000 Fleur East 150,594 views 801,000 Ashley Roberts 32,408 views 678,000 Helen Flanagan 32,408 views 1,000,000 Melanie Skyes 31,030 views 299,000 Myleen Klass 16,153 views 395,000

Sexiest Male Campmates

Singer Jake Quickeden gained the most views out of all the men. The Youtube video shows topless Jake flirting with fellow female campmates in the jungle and received 640,006. Jake was also a hit with fans and came in 2nd place in 2014.

Peter Andre who was in the jungle back in 2012 set his sights on his future bride-to-be Katie Price. But the former Page 3 girl played hard to get for most of the jungle stay until finally giving in to his charms later that year. The video titled ‘Peter Andre And Jordan Check Each Other Out’ shows topless Peter flirting with Katie, which received 395,109 views.

Joey Essex who has 1.8 million Instagram followers is also one of the sexiest campmates on the list. The clip, which gained over 88,000 views, shows Amy giving topless Joey a back massage. Throughout the series, Joey and Amy are shown giving each other massages, cuddling up and sharing hammocks; however the relationship was short-lived after leaving the jungle.

French footballer, David Ginola has impressed viewers and campmates in this year’s series with his good looks. The video titled ‘David and Simon act out The Full Monty’ has received over 13,000 YouTube views presenting the pair topless dancing.

Celebrity Youtube views Instagram following Jake Quickeden 640,006 views 970,000 Peter Andre 395,109 views 1,700,000 Mark Wright 234,113 views 1,800,000 Joey Essex 88,328 views 1,800,000 David Ginola 12,888 views 69,100 Kian Eagan 10,114 views 295,000 David Haye 8,780 views 552,000 Simon Webbe 1,107 views 98,700

I’m A Celebrity – the Final 2021 – tonight from 9 pm on ITV/STV/UTV and the ITV Hub and STV Player