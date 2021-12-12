Sexiest I’m a Celeb camp mates revealed….

The final is only hours away, so while we await the results let’s ponder something trivial about the show, just for fun…
Sexiest Female Campmates
Vicky Pattison gained the most views at 7,151,799 views on a clip of her having a sexy shower titled ‘Vicky Patterson Keeps Dropping The Soap In The Shower’. Vicky became the queen of the jungle back in 2015 and also has the most followers at 4.8 million.
Amy Wilerton, who finished in 5th place in 2013 also is on the list. Amy, who had a fling with fellow campmate Joey Essex, received 1.3 million views on a video of her sunbathing in black bikini.
Actress Jorgie Porter comes in second place receiving over 1.7 million views on a YouTube clip titled ‘Jorgie Porter Takes A Cold Shower’ where she showers in a see through white swimsuit.
|
Celebrity
|
Youtube views
|
Instagram following
|
Vicky Pattison
|
7,151,799 views
|
4,800,000
|
Jorgie Porter
|
1,772,306 views
|
693,000
|
Amy Willerton
|
1,303,269 views
|
359,000
|
Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo
|
841,760 views
|
1,800,000
|
Katie Price
|
717,460 views
|
2,600,000
|
Fleur East
|
150,594 views
|
801,000
|
Ashley Roberts
|
32,408 views
|
678,000
|
Helen Flanagan
|
32,408 views
|
1,000,000
|
Melanie Skyes
|
31,030 views
|
299,000
|
Myleen Klass
|
16,153 views
|
395,000
Sexiest Male Campmates
Singer Jake Quickeden gained the most views out of all the men. The Youtube video shows topless Jake flirting with fellow female campmates in the jungle and received 640,006. Jake was also a hit with fans and came in 2nd place in 2014.
Peter Andre who was in the jungle back in 2012 set his sights on his future bride-to-be Katie Price. But the former Page 3 girl played hard to get for most of the jungle stay until finally giving in to his charms later that year. The video titled ‘Peter Andre And Jordan Check Each Other Out’ shows topless Peter flirting with Katie, which received 395,109 views.
Joey Essex who has 1.8 million Instagram followers is also one of the sexiest campmates on the list. The clip, which gained over 88,000 views, shows Amy giving topless Joey a back massage. Throughout the series, Joey and Amy are shown giving each other massages, cuddling up and sharing hammocks; however the relationship was short-lived after leaving the jungle.
French footballer, David Ginola has impressed viewers and campmates in this year’s series with his good looks. The video titled ‘David and Simon act out The Full Monty’ has received over 13,000 YouTube views presenting the pair topless dancing.
|
Celebrity
|
Youtube views
|
Instagram following
|
Jake Quickeden
|
640,006 views
|
970,000
|
Peter Andre
|
395,109 views
|
1,700,000
|
Mark Wright
|
234,113 views
|
1,800,000
|
Joey Essex
|
88,328 views
|
1,800,000
|
David Ginola
|
12,888 views
|
69,100
|
Kian Eagan
|
10,114 views
|
295,000
|
David Haye
|
8,780 views
|
552,000
|
Simon Webbe
|
1,107 views
|
98,700
