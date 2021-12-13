Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 14th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, December 14.

Tiffany overhears that Liam is going back to Germany tomorrow but she is interrupted by Keegan wanting to talk. They argue in the middle of the market about their relationship, until Aaron leads her away.

Whilst getting Tiffany a drink, Aaron’s phone rings and when Tiffany goes to answer it, Aaron snaps at her for invading his privacy and grabs her arm. Liam spots their tense exchange, as Tiffany warns Aaron not to speak to her again.

Later, Keegan gives Tiffany back the money she put in his fundraiser, they share a moment and Tiffany leads him to her bedroom. Afterwards, Tiffany has a huge decision to make.

Meanwhile, in front of Kheerat, Gray asks Ben for clients in return of a cut. When Ben refuses, Kheerat interjects making Ben reconsider, to a surprised but grateful Gray. When Chelsea arrives home she sees a large man threatening Gray and immediately shoves him out of the house.

Later, Eve overhears Gray telling Ben about what happened with Chelsea and the prospective client. With Ben no longer wanting to give Gray clients, Eve offers her services, but Gray passes. However, with his options limited, he soon reconsiders.

Chelsea and Gray clash when she interrupts his meeting with a client.

Elsewhere, Sonia puts Rocky on a strict exercise plan. Billy does his best to put things right.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.15pm



Al is overjoyed at Marlon’s mistake, while Chas is close to losing it.

Cain is seething to hear of Al’s latest antics and PC Swirling warns him away from Al.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mitchell is accused of murdering Lisa as a distraught Martine refuses to believe the heart-wrenching news from the police.

Later, Saul opens up to Martine about his suspicions of Felix’s involvement in Lisa’s murder. Martine makes a decision, but she may live to regret it after she gets a suspicious text.

Meanwhile, Katja wants nothing to do with Warren’s case, but Maxine tries guilt tripping her into stopping an innocent man being sent down.

Warren inadvertently makes a shocking confession to Honour.

Elsewhere, Ste’s plan to save Christmas proves to be unsuccessful.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm