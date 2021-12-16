Ranveer Singh stars in ’83’ the story of India’s Cricket World Cup win in 1983

Described as an “unlikely Cricket World Cup win” for India this movie tells that tale…

This 24th December the UK gets ready to relive India’s unlikely Cricket World Cup win in 1983. In a story of ups, downs and the ultimate underdog, Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh transforms into 1983 Indian captain and cricket icon Kapil Dev as he leads his team to their first ever world title, despite being rank outsiders for the tournament.

Premiering in UK cinemas on the 24th December, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present this emotional sports biopic which is directed by Kabir Khan and features an illustrious cast including the likes of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. International stalwart Deepika Padukone also stars as Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

In 1983 India played their hearts out to defeat the West Indies at Lords in London – the ‘home of cricket’. Entering the tournament, the Indian national team had only won a solitary game in the previous two world cups, meaning they were rank outsiders for the crown as the tournament arrived in England and Wales. It was seemingly unthinkable that they could take home the world title, yet 83 is an explosive depiction of their heroic triumph against all odds. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the hair-raising action, from losses and dismay to determination, defiance and jubilation.

83 is sure to capture the hearts of audiences whether they are cricket fans or not…. After all, who doesn’t love an underdog story?!