Channel 4 head to the ‘Geordie Hospital’

Geordie Hospital is a Curve Wales production for the network.

The six-part series, based in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, will air in hour-long slots on Channel 4.

Tyneside is home to one of the biggest and best Hospital Trusts in the UK. This series follows Newcastle Hospitals’ incredible staff through a shift, from world-class medics saving and transforming lives, to the support teams who make it possible.

Featuring a joyful, returning cast from porters to surgeons, dental nurses to sewing room ladies, as they pull together to deliver excellent care with their unique Geordie warmth and sense of humour.

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, Rita Daniels said: