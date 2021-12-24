Pick of the Plots: Christmas Eve 2021

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, December 24.

Whitney comes to a terrifying realisation.

Meanwhile, with Sonia’s oven seemingly on the blink, Rocky proposes that they go to Kathy’s but Dotty is determined to ruin his plan by calling in Stuart to check out the appliance.

Later, Stuart hands Sonia a note he found with her name on it. Rocky realises with horror that it’s his written confession from before he had his heart attack.

Elsewhere, Kat reaches breaking point with Phil and Sharon. Phil takes Kat to task for the things she said to Sharon and later, he invites Sharon to spend Christmas with them.

Also, Janine overhears Mick on the phone and discovers he is not spending Christmas with Linda. Janine opens up to Mick and he encourages her to do something about it.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Ken urges Daniel to tell Daisy how he feels but when he invites her for a drink, she turns him down, explaining that Ashley’s taking her to a celeb bash. With the party in full swing, it’s evident Daisy’s not enjoying herself and she makes her excuses.

Back on the street Adam and Daniel join Sarah and Lydia for a drink. Daniel’s impressed when he clocks the book that Lydia’s reading and they hit it off. Later, realising she’s been an idiot, Daisy tries to find Daniel.

Meanwhile, having read Seb’s letter Kevin pulls out all the stops for Abi. Abi thanks Kevin for the best Christmas present ever. He reveals it was actually Seb who was behind it.

Elsewhere, Asha is hurt when Nina turns down an invitation to spend Christmas with her.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8.30pm

Manpreet meets up with Carol and is floored to discover that Carol believes Meena murdered Nadine.

Meanwhile, Bernice gives Will an ultimatum.

Elsewhere, Al is pressurised by Gavin to get Chas and Marlon to sell.

When a big, muscly man menacingly gets out of Gavin’s car, Al’s heart sinks.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm