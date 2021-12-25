Wilko launch birds photography contest

Be in with a chance of winning a wilko gift card worth £100 and see your work in wilko’s 2023 Wild Bird Calendar…

Are you a keen photographer? One of the UK’s leading home and garden retailers, wilko, is inviting you to share your best wild bird photos to capture the best of our feathered friends, in the return of it’s much loved annual competition. wilko invites you to share your best wild bird pictures for the chance to see your snaps in its 2023 Wild Bird Calendar and win one of 12 wilko gift cards worth £100.

Daniel Bingham, Senior Pets Buyer for wilko , offers some practical advice:

“Birds feed every day and don’t store energy well, so one or two bad days in cold weather or without food can be very dangerous for them, particularly during frosty or icy periods. “Put out a good selection of food in feeders or on tables to attract birds to your garden – things like fat balls are nutritious and high in energy – perfect to help them maintain weight and stay fuelled”

All you need is a camera, an eye for detail… and a flying visit from your favourite wild birds to be in with a chance of winning.

wilko’s range of wild bird food will be sure to help attract birds to your garden, as the high-energy, nutritious feed will prove popular with the UK’s bird species. You could see starlings, sparrows, robins and more flocking to your feeders as winter can be a tough season for them so they will be particularly grateful for the food at this time of year.

The wilko wild bird competition is running now through to January 21, 2022. Email your entries to WildBirdCompetition@wearebrazenpr.com

All photographs should be at least 300dpi, be taken in a garden or outdoor setting and must have been taken by you.

