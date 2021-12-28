Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 28th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, December 28.

Mick is inspired to create the perfect party for New Year’s Eve, while Janine is given food for thought by Billy.

Later, as Janine puts a plan into motion, Mick decides it’s time to open up to Nancy.

Meanwhile, Eve helps Stacey to secure a job interview as the new market inspector. They are oblivious to the fact that Martin is in the running too.

Later, Stacey’s chances of getting the job take a nosedive when she’s out with Eve, who gets into a confrontation with Ash in front of the interviewer.

Elsewhere, Kat asks a favour of Denise.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.10pm

Aadi rails at Dev for making Kelly homeless again, while Abi is surprised to hear about Kelly’s drug use.

At her drugs support group Abi shoots Kelly a look of hatred as she describes her troubled past. Feeling a flicker of empathy, Abi then bears her soul to the group.

Back on the street Gary suggests to Maria that they could offer Kelly a roof over her head. Will Maria agree?

Meanwhile, Fiz explains to Evelyn that Tyrone’s ruined her happy memories of No.9 and she needs a fresh start. Evelyn tells Tyrone it’s his duty to do right by Fiz and the kids and if that means selling the house, so be it. Will Tyrone agree?

Elsewhere, Leo invites Jenny to watch him play rugby and she apologises for blowing hot and cold.

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm

Vinny investigates.

Meanwhile, Mack is gutted.

Elsewhere, Jai receives a call.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cindy sees some light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s short lived as Becky gives Ollie some ideas that divide the household.

Becky’s search for vengeance turns to Dee-Valley Hospital, but will she be able to convince new beau Ollie to help her?

Meanwhile, Nana has some big news for the McQueens, but after downplaying some key information, a surprise return finds her in a bad way.

Elsewhere, Celeste and Martine are tricked into attending a family lunch together.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm