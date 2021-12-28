BeatleMania: ‘Let It Be’ Earns the Most Royalties on Spotify

‘Let It Be’ is The Beatles most profitable single to feature in ‘Get Back’ documentary, with a total of 420,286,720 Spotify streams, earning £1,445,786 in royalties.

Recent research reveals ‘Let It Be’ is the most profitable Beatles song from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary. A study by CasinoGuide analysed the 51 songs shown in the recent ‘Get Back’ documentary that are available to stream on Spotify to discover which song has generated the most in royalties.

Ranking in first place is the hit track, ‘Let It Be’ released in 1970. The single has taken 420,286,720 streams on Spotify, earning £1,445,786 in royalties. The song’s deep meaning, about when Paul’s mother – who died when he was just 14 years old – came to visit him in a dream, has resonated strongly with the public over the years, leading it to first place in the list.

In second place is ‘Help!’ from The Beatles’ fifth studio album released in 1965. This song has been streamed more than two hundred million times on Spotify, with an earning of £692,520 overall.

A spokesperson from CasinoGuide:

“It’s been fascinating to see which song from the new documentary ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is the most popular. The Beatles are one of the most iconic bands in music history and have inspired and paved the way for thousands of other musicians and groups who have followed in their footsteps. From the Beatlemania days in the 60s to now, their music never fades, and as these streaming figures show, they remain a source of joy for millions of people of all ages and generations around the world.”

‘Something’ takes third place with a high royalty earning of £620,313 due to total streams of more than 180 million. Written by George Harrison and released in 1969, the song has become one of the world’s favourites.

Placing fourth is ‘Woman’ with a total of 163,826,737 streams, which has gathered royalties of £563,563. Fifth is ‘Love Me Do’ from the album ‘Please Please Me’, accumulating 153,386,162 streams on Spotify, which adds up to a total of £527,648 in royalties. Meanwhile ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ gained sixth place with more than 148 million streams, totalling £512,375 in earnings.

‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ takes seventh place, it has built earnings of just under half a million pounds from its total stream count on Spotify of 140,764,414. The song that gives the documentary its title, ‘Get Back’, places eighth with just over 100 million streams, accumulating £357,668 in royalties.

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ has reached ninth spot with more than £350,000 in royalties from 95 million streams, followed by, ‘Oh! Darling’ in tenth.