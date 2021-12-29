Entertainment

How much the UK’s favourite Christmas songs earn from streaming…

December 29, 2021
Ian Westhead
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has earned £2,759,238.53 in Spotify streams, making it the most profitable Christmas song.

Research has revealed how much the most popular Christmas songs earn from streaming platforms and which song is the most profitable. The study conducted by expert casino comparison site CasinoBee analysed Spotify data to establish which of the UK’s favourite Christmas songs produced the most profit and which artist takes home the largest paycheque each Christmas.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You was revealed as the most profitable Christmas song, earning the artist £2,759,238.53 due to Spotify streams alone. This comes as a result of every stream of a song earning an artist £0.0028 and Mariah’s iconic song being streamed 985,442,333 times.

The second most profitable Christmas song is Last Christmas by Wham. The song has 746,670,471 streams, therefore earning almost £2.1 million.

Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me is the third most profitable Christmas song due to Spotify streams. The song, which was released in 2014, has since been streamed over half a billion times, giving Ariana Grande a revenue of £1.5 million.

Michael Bublé has three songs in the UK’s top 40 – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Holly Jolly Christmas and Santa Claus is Coming to Town. The profits of these three songs combined are £2,833,203.41. In fact, Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Deluxe Special Edition) has made £7,013,775.47 from Spotify streams alone.

White Christmas by Bing Crosby is the fourth most popular Christmas song, earning £1,361,218.58 due to Spotify streams of 486 million. This is only a fraction of what the star will have earned since the song’s release. The fifth most profitable Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song. The song has been streamed 475 million times and earning £1,332,441 since it was uploaded to Spotify.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from CasinoBee said:

“Christmas songs are a staple of the festive season and for an artist to have a popular festive hit can prove to be incredibly lucrative. Not only can revenue from streaming be substantial but a popular Christmas song can be used for commercial purposes which can bring in even more profit for the artist and record label.”

The Most Profitable Christmas Songs on Spotify 
Song   Artist  Number of Streams  Revenue 
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU   MARIAH CAREY 985,442,333 £2,759,238.53
LAST CHRISTMAS   WHAM 746,670,471 £2,090,677.32
SANTA TELL ME   ARIANA GRANDE 561,487,430 £1,572,164.80
IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE   MICHAEL BUBLE 524,060,100 £1,467,368.28
WHITE CHRISTMAS   BING CROSBY 486,149,494 £1,361,218.58
THE CHRISTMAS SONG   NAT KING COLE 475,871,793 £1,332,441.02
ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE   BRENDA LEE 443,402,834 £1,241,527.94
MISTLETOE   JUSTIN BIEBER 437,128,661 £1,223,960.25
JINGLE BELL ROCK   BOBBY HELMS 436,876,409 £1,223,253.95
IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR   ANDY WILLIAMS 427,972,751 £1,198,323.70
DO THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS   BAND AID 347,730,893 £973,646.50
LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW   FRANK SINATRA 326,242,043 £913,477.72
HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)   JOHN & YOKO/PLASTIC ONO BAND 302,900,410 £848,121.15
HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS   MICHAEL BUBLE 297,934,386 £834,216.28
UNDERNEATH THE TREE   KELLY CLARKSON 291,702,309 £816,766.47
DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS   CHRIS REA 286,810,621 £803,069.74
WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME   PAUL MCCARTNEY 265,074,103 £742,207.49
LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW   DEAN MARTIN 244,354,777 £684,193.38
FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK   POGUES FT KIRSTY MACCOLL 242,205,690 £678,175.93
SLEIGH RIDE   RONETTES 237,896,731 £666,110.85
STEP INTO CHRISTMAS   ELTON JOHN 220,061,186 £616,171.32
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE   SHAKIN’ STEVENS 215,634,800 £603,777.44
BLUE CHRISTMAS   ELVIS PRESLEY 208,476,211 £583,733.39
HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS   SAM SMITH 207,934,145 £582,215.61
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS   COLDPLAY 195,589,571 £547,650.80
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN   MICHAEL BUBLE 189,863,876 £531,618.85
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN   MICHAEL JACKSON & JACKSON FIVE 156,924,148 £439,387.61
SANTA BABY   EARTHA KITT 148,966,092 £417,105.06
SANTA BABY   KYLIE MINOGUE 139,388,500 £390,287.80
CHRISTMAS (BABY PLEASE COME HOME)   DARLENE LOVE 137,702,768 £385,567.75
SANTA’S COMING FOR US   SIA 134,821,556 £377,500.36
ONE MORE SLEEP   LEONA LEWIS 115,463,031 £323,296.49
BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE   IDINA MENZEL FT MICHAEL BUBLE 102,672,781 £287,483.79
MARY’S BOY CHILD/OH MY LORD   BONEY M 89,398,267 £250,315.15
MERRY XMAS EVERYBODY   SLADE 80,361,358 £225,011.80
I WISH IT COULD BE CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY   WIZZARD 75,950,075 £212,660.21
2000 MILES   PRETENDERS 66,468,672 £186,112.28
STOP THE CAVALRY   JONA LEWIE 51,101,548 £143,084.33
LONELY THIS CHRISTMAS   MUD 46,620,213 £130,536.60
CHRISTMAS TIME (DON’T LET THE BELLS END)   DARKNESS 22,420,452 £62,777.27
