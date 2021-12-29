How much the UK’s favourite Christmas songs earn from streaming…

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has earned £2,759,238.53 in Spotify streams, making it the most profitable Christmas song.

Research has revealed how much the most popular Christmas songs earn from streaming platforms and which song is the most profitable. The study conducted by expert casino comparison site CasinoBee analysed Spotify data to establish which of the UK’s favourite Christmas songs produced the most profit and which artist takes home the largest paycheque each Christmas.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You was revealed as the most profitable Christmas song, earning the artist £2,759,238.53 due to Spotify streams alone. This comes as a result of every stream of a song earning an artist £0.0028 and Mariah’s iconic song being streamed 985,442,333 times.

The second most profitable Christmas song is Last Christmas by Wham. The song has 746,670,471 streams, therefore earning almost £2.1 million.

Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me is the third most profitable Christmas song due to Spotify streams. The song, which was released in 2014, has since been streamed over half a billion times, giving Ariana Grande a revenue of £1.5 million.

Michael Bublé has three songs in the UK’s top 40 – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Holly Jolly Christmas and Santa Claus is Coming to Town. The profits of these three songs combined are £2,833,203.41. In fact, Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Deluxe Special Edition) has made £7,013,775.47 from Spotify streams alone.

White Christmas by Bing Crosby is the fourth most popular Christmas song, earning £1,361,218.58 due to Spotify streams of 486 million. This is only a fraction of what the star will have earned since the song’s release. The fifth most profitable Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song. The song has been streamed 475 million times and earning £1,332,441 since it was uploaded to Spotify.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from CasinoBee said:

“Christmas songs are a staple of the festive season and for an artist to have a popular festive hit can prove to be incredibly lucrative. Not only can revenue from streaming be substantial but a popular Christmas song can be used for commercial purposes which can bring in even more profit for the artist and record label.”