How much the UK’s favourite Christmas songs earn from streaming…

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has earned £2,759,238.53 in Spotify streams, making it the most profitable Christmas song.
Research has revealed how much the most popular Christmas songs earn from streaming platforms and which song is the most profitable. The study conducted by expert casino comparison site CasinoBee analysed Spotify data to establish which of the UK’s favourite Christmas songs produced the most profit and which artist takes home the largest paycheque each Christmas.
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You was revealed as the most profitable Christmas song, earning the artist £2,759,238.53 due to Spotify streams alone. This comes as a result of every stream of a song earning an artist £0.0028 and Mariah’s iconic song being streamed 985,442,333 times.
The second most profitable Christmas song is Last Christmas by Wham. The song has 746,670,471 streams, therefore earning almost £2.1 million.
Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me is the third most profitable Christmas song due to Spotify streams. The song, which was released in 2014, has since been streamed over half a billion times, giving Ariana Grande a revenue of £1.5 million.
Michael Bublé has three songs in the UK’s top 40 – It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Holly Jolly Christmas and Santa Claus is Coming to Town. The profits of these three songs combined are £2,833,203.41. In fact, Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Deluxe Special Edition) has made £7,013,775.47 from Spotify streams alone.
White Christmas by Bing Crosby is the fourth most popular Christmas song, earning £1,361,218.58 due to Spotify streams of 486 million. This is only a fraction of what the star will have earned since the song’s release. The fifth most profitable Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song. The song has been streamed 475 million times and earning £1,332,441 since it was uploaded to Spotify.
Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from CasinoBee said:
“Christmas songs are a staple of the festive season and for an artist to have a popular festive hit can prove to be incredibly lucrative. Not only can revenue from streaming be substantial but a popular Christmas song can be used for commercial purposes which can bring in even more profit for the artist and record label.”
|
The Most Profitable Christmas Songs on Spotify
|Song
|Artist
|Number of Streams
|Revenue
|ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU
|MARIAH CAREY
|985,442,333
|£2,759,238.53
|LAST CHRISTMAS
|WHAM
|746,670,471
|£2,090,677.32
|SANTA TELL ME
|ARIANA GRANDE
|561,487,430
|£1,572,164.80
|IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE
|MICHAEL BUBLE
|524,060,100
|£1,467,368.28
|WHITE CHRISTMAS
|BING CROSBY
|486,149,494
|£1,361,218.58
|THE CHRISTMAS SONG
|NAT KING COLE
|475,871,793
|£1,332,441.02
|ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE
|BRENDA LEE
|443,402,834
|£1,241,527.94
|MISTLETOE
|JUSTIN BIEBER
|437,128,661
|£1,223,960.25
|JINGLE BELL ROCK
|BOBBY HELMS
|436,876,409
|£1,223,253.95
|IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR
|ANDY WILLIAMS
|427,972,751
|£1,198,323.70
|DO THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS
|BAND AID
|347,730,893
|£973,646.50
|LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW
|FRANK SINATRA
|326,242,043
|£913,477.72
|HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)
|JOHN & YOKO/PLASTIC ONO BAND
|302,900,410
|£848,121.15
|HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS
|MICHAEL BUBLE
|297,934,386
|£834,216.28
|UNDERNEATH THE TREE
|KELLY CLARKSON
|291,702,309
|£816,766.47
|DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
|CHRIS REA
|286,810,621
|£803,069.74
|WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME
|PAUL MCCARTNEY
|265,074,103
|£742,207.49
|LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW
|DEAN MARTIN
|244,354,777
|£684,193.38
|FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK
|POGUES FT KIRSTY MACCOLL
|242,205,690
|£678,175.93
|SLEIGH RIDE
|RONETTES
|237,896,731
|£666,110.85
|STEP INTO CHRISTMAS
|ELTON JOHN
|220,061,186
|£616,171.32
|MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE
|SHAKIN’ STEVENS
|215,634,800
|£603,777.44
|BLUE CHRISTMAS
|ELVIS PRESLEY
|208,476,211
|£583,733.39
|HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS
|SAM SMITH
|207,934,145
|£582,215.61
|CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
|COLDPLAY
|195,589,571
|£547,650.80
|SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN
|MICHAEL BUBLE
|189,863,876
|£531,618.85
|SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN
|MICHAEL JACKSON & JACKSON FIVE
|156,924,148
|£439,387.61
|SANTA BABY
|EARTHA KITT
|148,966,092
|£417,105.06
|SANTA BABY
|KYLIE MINOGUE
|139,388,500
|£390,287.80
|CHRISTMAS (BABY PLEASE COME HOME)
|DARLENE LOVE
|137,702,768
|£385,567.75
|SANTA’S COMING FOR US
|SIA
|134,821,556
|£377,500.36
|ONE MORE SLEEP
|LEONA LEWIS
|115,463,031
|£323,296.49
|BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE
|IDINA MENZEL FT MICHAEL BUBLE
|102,672,781
|£287,483.79
|MARY’S BOY CHILD/OH MY LORD
|BONEY M
|89,398,267
|£250,315.15
|MERRY XMAS EVERYBODY
|SLADE
|80,361,358
|£225,011.80
|I WISH IT COULD BE CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY
|WIZZARD
|75,950,075
|£212,660.21
|2000 MILES
|PRETENDERS
|66,468,672
|£186,112.28
|STOP THE CAVALRY
|JONA LEWIE
|51,101,548
|£143,084.33
|LONELY THIS CHRISTMAS
|MUD
|46,620,213
|£130,536.60
|CHRISTMAS TIME (DON’T LET THE BELLS END)
|DARKNESS
|22,420,452
|£62,777.27