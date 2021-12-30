Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 30th December

December 30, 2021
Neil Lang
Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, December 30.

Martin gives Sonia a ticket for The Albert tonight and tells her he got the job.

Meanwhile, Phil is delighted to be spending time with Raymond, but things take a turn when Raymond mentions something he overheard to Kat.

Elsewhere, Mick is over the moon that his plan is coming together, and Nancy takes pleasure in telling Janine to start packing.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.40pm

Priya is struggling.

Meanwhile, Nate and Tracy are loved up.

Elsewhere, Belle takes action.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Maxine decides to play cupid for her mum in the hopes that she will stay.

However, when Maxine finds out that Trish already knows her date, will this be the final step in Maxine learning the truth about what Trish is hiding?

Meanwhile, feeling betrayed by Cindy for calling the police, Ollie makes a rash decision.

Elsewhere, while Martine is at radiotherapy, Felix gathers the masses to make New Year’s special for her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

