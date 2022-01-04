Greg O’Shea launches fitness platform ‘Bettr With Greg’

Reality TV and Olympic rugby star Greg O’Shea has launched the fitness platform, Bettr With Greg.

Bettr with Greg is a HIIT and Pilates subscription programme designed to improve physical and mental wellbeing. Greg, who won the hugely popular 2019 edition of Love Island, will lead live and on-demand classes and design fitness programmes using his expertise garnered from a decade of professional sport, which culminated in him competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

Greg O’Shea:

“Bettr With Greg is something I’ve been dreaming about doing for so many years now. But it started to really to become a reality during lockdown when I began making fitness content on my social channels and people seemingly enjoyed taking part as much as I enjoyed making it.” “I can’t wait to get to know everyone and helping those involved feel great about themselves.”

The programme – which will go live on 11thJanuary – was born out of wanting to utilise his expertise in fitness and wellbeing after his retirement from rugby this summer, having started providing bespoke fitness programmes for friends and leading classes on social media during lockdown.

And Greg, who famously turned his back on the red carpets and bright lights of the entertainment industry in favour of returning to his life of professional rugby after winning the hit ITV show back in 2019, is keen to encourage people of all ages, genders, and ability to join in.

Greg O’Shea:

“Coming from a team sport like rugby, and knowing how important motivation and being part of a group is, I’m determined to make Bettr With Greg a community. I want Bettr With Greg to be somewhere people can have the most amount of fun, in a supportive, encouraging, informative and productive space. “While I’m keen to utilise everything I learnt during my rugby and Olympic journey, this isn’t about pushing people to become Olympians or even train like one. This is allabout trying to make people feel better about themselves both physically and mentally.

Subscription to the service, which will be available via the Bettr With Greg app on ios or android, and also on www.bettrwithgreg.com, will cost £9.99 a month.