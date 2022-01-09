Highlights Pick of the Plots

River City: Mulvaney reveals the latest news from the private investigation

January 9, 2022
Shaun Linden
No Comments
This week in Shieldinch…

Despite Bob’s assurances that he can protect Kim from her violent ex, she remains determined to leave town. Realising he’ll lose her and his son, Kenzie, Bob’s fears turn to anger and he toys with the idea of a custody battle to make her see sense. Angus urges caution, so Bob resorts to desperate measures to make her stay.

As hope begins to fade, Bob realises Kim needs freedom and a safe future and sets the wheels in motion to make it happen.

Elsewhere, Caitlin tries to be upbeat to make Ellie feel better. She tries to make her sister consider the options of fostering or adoption and comes up with the perfect plan: she’ll be a surrogate for her sister. Ellie is thrilled but their happiness proves short-lived when AJ brings bad news.

Scarlett is stunned when Duncan attempts to buy her silence and keep quiet that his son could be Stevie’s real dad. Looking down on her, Duncan makes it clear Stevie was a mistake and will remain a secret, no matter the cost.

Amber and Lenny are torn when Mulvaney reveals the latest news from the private investigation. While Lenny sees it as hope they’re edging closer to the truth, Amber is emotionally torn.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland at 7 pm on Tuesday.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pobol y Cwm: Iolo has a confession for Tyler | Rownd a Rownd: Kay is livid

January 9, 2022
Mike Watkins
Best on the Box Highlights

ITV launch Limitless Win with Ant and Dec

January 8, 2022
Shaun Linden
Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Casualty and Holby City

January 8, 2022
Doug Lambert
Best on the Box Highlights

George Clarke pokes into another Amazing Space

January 7, 2022
Doug Lambert