River City: Mulvaney reveals the latest news from the private investigation

This week in Shieldinch…

Despite Bob’s assurances that he can protect Kim from her violent ex, she remains determined to leave town. Realising he’ll lose her and his son, Kenzie, Bob’s fears turn to anger and he toys with the idea of a custody battle to make her see sense. Angus urges caution, so Bob resorts to desperate measures to make her stay.

As hope begins to fade, Bob realises Kim needs freedom and a safe future and sets the wheels in motion to make it happen.

Elsewhere, Caitlin tries to be upbeat to make Ellie feel better. She tries to make her sister consider the options of fostering or adoption and comes up with the perfect plan: she’ll be a surrogate for her sister. Ellie is thrilled but their happiness proves short-lived when AJ brings bad news.

Scarlett is stunned when Duncan attempts to buy her silence and keep quiet that his son could be Stevie’s real dad. Looking down on her, Duncan makes it clear Stevie was a mistake and will remain a secret, no matter the cost.

Amber and Lenny are torn when Mulvaney reveals the latest news from the private investigation. While Lenny sees it as hope they’re edging closer to the truth, Amber is emotionally torn.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland at 7 pm on Tuesday.