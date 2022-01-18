2022 the year of ‘home improvements’

Marble worktops are number one on the UK’s kitchen wishlist…

Experts are predicting 2022 to be the biggest yet for home improvements, not only because we spend more time at home than ever before but because we’re also using our spaces in different ways with 31% of those polled said that spending more time at home has made them view their kitchens differently.

Leading kitchen retailer Magnet has commissioned new research* to see how Brits are yearning for new kitchens more than before – with 51% saying they’d gladly consider a new kitchen in 2022 (budget willing), alongside analysing early 2022 enquiries, as well as expert insight, to see what is set to be popular this year.

1 in 5 people (21%) credit their interest in interior design as the reason for wanting a new kitchen as more of us look to curate attractive, stylish spaces. Having ‘beautiful marble worktops’ is the most desired criteria for a new kitchen 17%, ‘zoning’ a new kitchen for multiple uses was the next priority at 15% and surprisingly a ‘quiet’ dishwasher was the next most sought after item at 13% for uninterrupted Zoom and Teams calls.

Enquiries for breakfast bars are also on the up, as they require less space than a bulky island and make for a great dedicated WFH spot.

Magnet’s Head of Design, Lizzie Beesley, has identified some emerging trends that are set to be big for 2022 based on early enquiries from the brands early New Year sales data;

“Modern takes on Shaker” – The pandemic has brought the need for comfort and nostalgia, as a result we will continue to see the growth of Shaker style kitchens with more refined slender frames and lots of range detailing for a modern take.

“Breakfast Bars” – These are more popular now than islands as even the smallest kitchen can include one if cupboard space can be sacrificed. They make kitchens more sociable when they can’t include islands or a separate dining table and this is a key reason why their popularity has sky rocketed.

“Matt finishes” – Matt finishes are continuing to grow across all colour tones. Texture and woodgrains are creeping back in, bringing warmth and dividing the space, creating a different feel.

“Worktops & handles” – Worktops and handles have become far more important elements in a kitchen’s aesthetic, as they add contrast to a bold colour palette. Marble worktop finishes are set to continue with more combinations of vein styles (from abstract to spider vein) in a wider colour choice. The success of white marble is being balanced by the growth of dark dramatic marbles.

“Sustainability” – The need for sustainable product is becoming the biggest drive in the market. Consumers don’t want to compromise on aesthetic or price but are far more aware and will make choices accordingly.