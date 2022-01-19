Celebrity ‘Street Soccer’ match raises funds for vulnerable children

Celebrities including Jamie O’Hara, Joe Sealey, James Arthur, Dan Osbourne, Harriet Pavlou and Chunkz all took to the pitch to help the charity.

Founder and CEO of the Street Soccer Foundation, Keith Mabbutt:

“We’re very grateful to all the celebrities who took part and for the staff of Metro Bank who helped promote the event. We not only raised a fantastic sum which will make a real difference for many vulnerable young people but also the feedback from the families and in particular the children who attended was overwhelmingly positive.”

Football loving TV and sport stars have raised £3,366.60 for the Street Soccer Foundation, a Kent based sport for change charity. The funds were raised at a recent charity football match at Maidstone United FC’s The Gallagher Stadium with community bank, Metro Bank, as the official shirt sponsor.

The Street Soccer Foundation helps communities and betters the lives of homeless and vulnerable youth.

