Celebrity ‘Street Soccer’ match raises funds for vulnerable children

January 19, 2022
Liz Charlton
Celebrities including Jamie O’Hara, Joe Sealey, James Arthur, Dan Osbourne, Harriet Pavlou and Chunkz all took to the pitch to help the charity.

Founder and CEO of the Street Soccer Foundation, Keith Mabbutt:

“We’re very grateful to all the celebrities who took part and for the staff of Metro Bank who helped promote the event. We not only raised a fantastic sum which will make a real difference for many vulnerable young people but also the feedback from the families and in particular the children who attended was overwhelmingly positive.”

Football loving TV and sport stars have raised £3,366.60 for the Street Soccer Foundation, a Kent based sport for change charity. The funds were raised at a recent charity football match at Maidstone United FC’s The Gallagher Stadium with community bank, Metro Bank, as the official shirt sponsor.

The Street Soccer Foundation helps communities and betters the lives of homeless and vulnerable youth.

Founder and CEO of the Street Soccer Foundation, Keith Mabbutt:

“We are proud sponsors and are thrilled that this event has not only raised such a fantastic sum, but also been so well received by our local community as we love to support local charities that will make a difference in the lives of Maidstone residents explains Kerri Miller, local director at Maidstone’s Metro Bank.”

