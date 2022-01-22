Olivia Bowen and Liberty Poole beat the January blues with lingerie

Olivia and Liberty both showed underwear is just as much a fashion statement as a handbag or high heels. Earlier today (Saturday 22nd January) former Islander Olivia Bowen displayed her growing baby bump to her 2.7 million Instagram followers, wearing a matching lingerie set from the UK’s leading lingerie brand Boux Avenue.

Olivia, pictured above, showcased her blossoming baby bump to her Instagram followers. In the post Olivia opened up about how she will be celebrating Valentine’s slightly differently this year, but that still doesn’t mean she can’t wear a fabulous matching set and feel sexy in lingerie. Olivia can be seen wearing Boux Avenue’s Sienne set from their latest Valentine’s collection You Do You. Sienne is this years must have Valentines lingerie pick! With a naturally sexy unpadded fit and beautifully feminine heart embroidery, it’s a no brainer Sienne is selling fast. The Sienne unpadded balconette bra is available in sizes 30-38 under band, and B-G cup at £38.00, with the matching briefs at £16.00.

Earlier this week (Thursday 20th January), former Love Island regular and current Dancing On Ice contestant Liberty Poole posted to her 1.5M Instagram followers a new lingerie snap, literally looking red hot in a strawberry coloured set from Boux Avenue. As Liberty says herself “when in doubt ❤️ wear red”, a colour which can look fabulous on anyone.

Liberty, pictured below, can be seen wearing Boux Avenue’s Riona heart lace plunge bra at £34.00, part of Boux’s latest Valentine’s collection! The Riona bra is beautifully detailed with heart lace and elongated sides making for a sophisticated, whilst sexy look! Always loving a matching set, Liberty has completed the look with Riona high leg thong at £18.00.