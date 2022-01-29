This week in Casualty, Doctors and Holby City

This week in Holby and Leatherbridge…

Tonight the A&E Department deal with a case of penis captivus. Yes, the Emergency Department has dealt with everything over the years from electric shocks, to gashes from chain saws to broken bones from falling off ladders, and now a couple who are attached together via having sex.

Also this week Faith’s private life causes her to be far from sociable in the ED.

Casualty, tonight, BBC One, 9.30 pm

This week Tim begs his harried partner Rachelle to attend the counselling session they have planned with Jimmi and she reluctantly agrees. At the Mill, Jimmi tries to get a nervous Rachelle to relax and open up but it’s hard work. Eventually, Rachelle starts to say what’s on her mind and Tim and Jimmi are shocked to discover how under pressure she feels – saying she feels like Tim’s carer! Tim desperately tries to reach Rachelle, suggesting they go away for the weekend. She tentatively agrees and a heartened Jimmi feels he’s left them in a good place.

Catching up with Ruhma, Valerie is dismayed to hear that Ruhma is meeting Daisha for lunch, but keeps her view on the matter to herself for now. At lunch with Daisha, Ruhma listens to her nephew’s spurned lover pour her heart out and pine after the lost relationship before asking her for help getting Hazeem to take her back. Ruhma is reluctant to do this but finally agrees. She tells Valerie about this, and Valerie argues that Hazeem and Daisha should talk to each other, not use a go-between.

As the week edges to its end, Zara tries to rile Emma about her FME shift yesterday but Emma is having none of it, much to Zara’s frustration. She correctly suspects that someone forewarned Emma but Jimmi denies this. Al, overhearing, sees an opportunity to get Zara and Emma back for mocking him and Jimmi over their Starbuck spat. Zara fumes about Emma not rising to the bait, but Daniel is unimpressed. Meanwhile Al is on a wind-up of his own. He goads Emma on Zara muscling in on her FME territory and is pleased to think that he’s got under Emma’s skin.

He also tries to get at Zara, who scoffs at the notion that Emma is not bothered. Emma overhears this and confronts Zara, amusing Al. Emma offers Zara an olive branch but is rebuffed and the argument continues later that day, Emma accusing Zara of putting the business before people and being petty over what she said on the radio show. Daniel, Sid, Valerie and Al eavesdrop, all of them amused except Daniel, who is mortified.

Doctors, BBC One, Monday to Thursday, 1.45 pm

This week in the Holby City Hospital, Jac pushes Nicky to overcome her demons and become the doctor she knows she can be. However, is Nicky willing to put the effort in how fan does she want to go in the profession?

Also this week Donna feels dejected when she repeatedly goes above and beyond but gets no recognition from anyone… Donna is currently juggling everything in her life to make things work, but this cannot go on much longer before she overburns herself.

When Regina makes Madge a lucrative job offer if she reports back anything alarming about Jac’s plans, will a desperate Madge give in?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday 1st February, 7.50 pm (8.20 pm on BBC One Scotland.)