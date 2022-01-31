Special Batman OREO cookies released to mark latest movie

What do you get if you cross a popular cookie and arguably the world’s greatest detective?

OREO has revealed its exclusive partnership with the upcoming new film The Batman. The pairing is sure to delight fans in a global take over, to celebrate the new feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Shops are stocking currently the limited-edition, Gotham City-inspired pack. For the first time, the classic OREO cookie will also transform as part of the collaboration, with a unique embossment featuring The Batman’s iconic silhouette.

By scanning a QR code on the pack, fans will be able to explore a virtual Batcave where the cunning Riddler has left a series of puzzles to be solved and bonus content to discover if you’re able to crack all the riddles.. There are also exciting prizes to be won, from daily cinema ticket giveaways to a prize draw for an all-inclusive trip to Gotham City at Worner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi.

Chiara Missio, Brand Director OREO Europe:

“At OREO, we love to surprise our fans with exciting partnerships. That’s why we’re so thrilled to announce the partnership with The Batman, which has been a true collaboration with Warner Bros.” Previous OREO limited-edition collaborations in Europe include Minions, which launched in Summer 2021 and with mega star Lady Gaga in January 2021.

Coming to cinemas on 4th March, The Batman is set to be the cinematic experience of 2022. For nearly a century the World’s Greatest Detective has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans across the world, and this film explores previously uncharted territory for the character on the big screen.

The OREO and The Batman collaboration will be limited-edition and available while stocks last so look out for them on shelves nationwide in all major retailers.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

Starring alongside Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.