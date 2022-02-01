‘Abbey Road’ album cover by The Beatles is their most popular…

The album cover is the most searched of The Beatles’ releases, with 168,000 searches last year.

Research has revealed the ‘Abbey Road’ album cover to be the most Googled Beatles artwork. The study by creative resource, Design Bundles looked at the annual global Google search volume for 21 of The Beatles’ album covers, revealing the most popular album covers throughout the band’s discography.

A spokesperson from Design Bundles commented on the findings:

“It’s fascinating with the release of ‘Get Back: The Beatles’ Rooftop Performance’ to see which album covers throughout their career people find the most memorable. With The Beatles being one of the most iconic bands in music history, they have inspired and paved the way for thousands of other musicians and groups who have followed in their footsteps. From the Beatlemania days in the 60s to now, their music never fades. Album covers show a key element of The Beatles story and help the audience to form an understanding of their personality, as well as the album’s concept that they wish to translate to the world.”

Placing first at 168,000 searches last year is the ‘Abbey Road’ album cover. The iconic cover art, released September 1969, captures all four members on the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles famously recorded.

‘Let It Be’ album cover takes second place with 14,400 Google searches in 2021. Released in May 1970, the ‘Let It Be’ album is the 12th and final studio album from The Beatles. The cover features all members captured in photographic tile imagery.

Joint third with 13,200 annual searches is ‘Revolver’ and ‘Yellow Submarine’. The ‘Revolver’ album art consists of an outline drawing of the members and various images in a monochrome colouring. ‘Yellow Submarine’ showcases cartoon imagery in a bright colour palette.

‘Rubber Soul’ claims fourth place totalling a yearly search of 8,400. The sixth studio album released December 1965, captures three of the Beatles in a brown suede jacket whilst George Harrison poses in a black coat. The cover also illustrates a bold seventies ‘Rubber Soul’ font in an orange shade.

Placing joint fifth at 8,200 Google searches is ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ album covers.

‘With The Beatles’ album cover gained total searches of 5,400, giving it sixth place in the ranking. Released in 1963, it was The Beatles’ second instalment of their studio albums. The cover features a monochrome image of each member, with half of their faces lit up on the left side.

Seventh saw the two album covers of ‘Please Please Me’ and ‘Love’, totalling 5,200 in searches. The debut album ‘Please Please Me’ pictures the boys leaning over a railing in a building. The album cover of ‘Love’ shows a bold yellow and orange theme with a brown ‘Love’ font in Musa as the focal point, along with silhouettes of the members.

‘Beatles For Sale’ gained 4,200 searches of the cover art last year, making this album the eighth most searched album cover.

Joint ninth is claimed by ‘The White Album’ and ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ album covers, which each had 3,000 searches. ‘The White Album’ released October 1968, features only a white background and the Beatles font in black. The cover art for ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ shows a blue backdrop and a monochrome colour scheme of the band members with five images along each row.

‘Help!’ is in tenth with 1,080 Google searches, which captures ‘The Beatles’ in a white backdrop in a blue outfit.