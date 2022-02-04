Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 events for 2022

Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 is seeing participants limbering up for the 2022 events.

Take on a challenge this year by taking part in Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26, a series of 13 and 26-mile treks in eight breath-taking beauty spots across the UK. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a beginner who just wants to take in the views, there’s a trek for everyone. You’ll join hundreds of people walking to stop dementia in its tracks.

There are currently 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK with someone developing it every three minutes. This number is set to ride to over a million by 2025, and too many people are facing dementia alone without adequate support.

Alzheimer’s Society’s services, including the Dementia Connect support line, have been used over six million times since March 2020. Two years on from the start of the pandemic, the road to recovery for people affected by dementia will be long and tough and support is needed now more than ever.

Alzheimer’s Society is committed to funding research not only to find treatments and a cure but also to improve care for people affected by dementia today. This is why every penny raised from events like Trek26 is vital to help fund Alzheimer’s Society’s lifesaving work for a future without dementia.

2022 Dates:

28 May 2022 : London

: London 25 June 2022: Lake District

Lake District 16 July 2022: Cotswolds

Cotswolds 23 July 2022: North Pennines

North Pennines 13 August 2022: Peak District

Peak District 2 September 2022: Stonehenge

Stonehenge 10 September 2022: South Devon Coast

South Devon Coast 2 July 2022: Brecon Beacons

Sign up or find out more at alzheimers.org.uk/Trek26