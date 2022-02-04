The Matrix Resurrections, House of Gucci, Ghostbusters: Afterlife join Rakuten TV line up

Rakuten TV warms up winter…

The Matrix Resurrections, House of Gucci, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The 355, Titane and Escape from Pretoria lead the new movies available. In February a whole host of new great movies are coming to Rakuten TV. From new releases fresh from the cinema screen, blockbusters and acclaimed TV series.

In CINEMA, a lot of hotly anticipated new titles arrive with sequels of the historic franchises including The Matrix Resurrections and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (both also available in 4K UHD), to the action-thriller The 355 (4K UHD), and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci (4K UHD).

On top of those, the highly acclaimed Winner of the 2021 Cannes Festival and now BAFTA nominated Titane will be available from February 7th. A Mouthful of Air starring Amanda Seyfried, the documentary The Real Charlie Chaplin, C’mon C’mon starring Joaquin Phoenix, the comedy-drama Death of a Telemarketer, the western Desperate Riders and Escape from Pretoria.

Many new titles are coming to the AVOD section as well, like Abduction, Are You Here, The Spirit, Paradise Cove, Tainted and Parallel.

In the SVOD section, on Starzplay, the next series is set in the world of Power, Power Book IV: Force.