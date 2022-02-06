Royal searches skyrocket following Queen’s Platinum Jubilee announcement

Searches for ‘Queen Kate’ skyrocket 678% while ‘How is the Queen?’ shot up 1,306%.



Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘How is the Queen?’ in the United Kingdom exploded 1,306% on the 5th of February after Queen Elizabeth II used a walking stick during an engagement and later released a statement regarding the wishes she has for the future reign of her son Prince Charles, namely that she wants Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort.

“Queen Elizabeth II is perhaps the most famous figure in British history and her words have undoubtedly made the global headlines around the world. “The Queen has always stood by her mantra of ‘never complain, never explain’, and therefore any statements made by Her Majesty are throughly thought out and incredibly meaningful. It is fascinating to see her detail her hopes for Prince Charles’ future reign as she offers the public a rare glimpse into her more personal thoughts and feelings with these findings highlight the impact this statement has had across the country.”

The findings by Bed Kingdom reveal that online interest for the Queen’s wellbeing skyrocketed to over THIRTEEN times the average volume in the hours after Sandringham House made the announcement, as Brits grow concerned for their beloved monarch, on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee anniversary.

Google searches for ‘The Queen’ rose 554% since the statement was released as well as searches for ‘Queen Camilla’ skyrocketing a massive 3,336% above the average search volume in one day.

Also searches for ‘Queen Kate’ exploded 678% in the United Kingdom on the 5th of February, this was over six times the average volume in just hours, an unprecedented spike in people Googling for the future title of the Duchess of Cambridge, according to the analysis of Google search data.

