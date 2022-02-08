The greatest love song is Whitney’s Houston’s take on ‘I Will Always Love You’…

The king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, was the only artist to have two songs feature in the top 10, with ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘Love Me Tender’.

The study of a selection of UK adults also revealed ‘Unchained Melody’ by the Righteous Brothers and ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion are top songs to make hearts melt. Robbie Williams’ ‘Angels’, Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ and ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ by Foreigner also feature highly in the top 20.

Commissioned by Uber, the research revealed half of the adults who played love songs to potential partners do so in the hope of sparking romance. Ed Sheeran was voted the best artist for writing love songs, closely followed by Elton John and Adele.

Other noteworthy songwriters in the love stakes include The Beatles, Lionel Richie and James Blunt. Pop music was declared the genre of choice when it comes to sweet melodies as well as R&B and surprisingly, rock.

Six in 10 adults admit playing romantic music can help them express their emotions, while 42 per cent said love songs let them show someone how they feel. However, nearly one in 10 who celebrated Valentine’s Day during lockdown are planning for bigger celebrations to make up for lost time.

With 59 per cent not celebrating last Valentine’s Day due to lockdown, Uber is helping customers to go bigger and better with the launch of the Uber Love Boat on Monday 14th February from North Greenwich Pier.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe:

“Whether it’s with a significant other or your best mate, Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love in all its forms. With our special Love Boat by Thames Clippers service, we hope to offer an amazing journey to kick off your festivities”.

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

2. Unchained Melody – Righteous Brothers

3. Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

4. My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

5. Your Song – Elton John

6. Angels – Robbie Williams

7. I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

8. I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith

9. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

10. Love Me Tender – Elvis Presley

11. You’re Beautiful – James Blunt

12. Endless Love – Lionel Richie

13. All of Me – John Legend

14. The Power of Love – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

15. God Only Knows – The Beach Boys

16. (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

17. Can You Feel the Love Tonight – Elton John

18. With or Without You – U2

19. She’s The One – Robbie Williams

20. All You Need is Love – The Beatles