Channel 5 celebrate My5 streaming success

The boost to the service comes thanks to its latest drama.

My5, the on-demand service of Channel 5, has celebrated its best week ever, it was announced this week, by a margin of 40% year-on-year, following the launch of Sheridan Smith drama, The Teacher.

Dan Fahy, SVP, Streaming, ViacomCBS:

“My5 is consolidating its position as an essential place to catch up on programmes broadcast on Channel 5’s family of channels. For the service to achieve its best week ever just a few weeks into 2022 is testament to the fantastic range of content on offer, with dramas like The Teacher beating all records and driving online viewing in large volumes.”

During Week 5 from 31 January to the 6 February 2022, The Teacher became My5’s strongest drama launch to date, ahead of the previous record-holder, drama The Drowning, by 62% over seven days. The Teacher also beat the previous record for total viewing hours for the comparative week in 2021 for The Drowning.

ViacomCBS also note that My5 doubled its viewing week on week with 100% growth in total viewing hours compared to the same week in 2021 and other programmes thrived, with several seeing best ever weeks and Gabby Petito: The Murder That Gripped The World ranked as the #6 documentary of all time in terms of peak performance on My5.

However, there has also been controversy over the axing of soap Neighbours from Channel 5, with fans launching a petition – currently at 50,700 signatures – and also downloading the original 1985 theme tune by Tony Hatch and Barry Crocker. The downloads saw the track top the iTunes and Amazon download charts.