Ali Wong returns to Netflix with more life observations…

Ali is back on the streaming service with a romantic slant.

Comedian, writer and actress Ali Wong returns to Netflix for her third original comedy special, Don Wong.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people. Filmed at The Count Basie Theater in New Jersey, Ali Wong: Don Wong premieres globally on Netflix from tomorrow, February 14, 2022.

Ali first appeared on Netflix with stand-up special Baby Cobra. This was followed up with Hard Knock Wife, both of which received critical acclaim.

She is also known for her leading film role in the movie Always Be My Maybe (2019), which she produced and wrote with her co-star Randall Park. She was a main cast member on the ABC television show American Housewife. Previously, she appeared on Are You There, Chelsea?, Inside Amy Schumer, and Black Box.

Ami has also written for the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. Wong voices title character Roberta “Bertie” Songthrush, a polite songbird and aspiring baker on the critically acclaimed animated series Tuca & Bertie and new student “Ali” on the hit series Big Mouth.