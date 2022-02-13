River City: Andrew and Scarlett reconnect

This week in Shieldinch…

Andrew and Scarlett reconnect over a romantic lunch at The Two Jailbirds. As Andrew reveals how lonely he was after Duncan banished Scarlett, she admits she often wonders what their life could have been like. Trying to make up for lost time, Andrew asks to meet Stevie – but a protective Scarlett is reluctant.

However, as the couple reconnect, romance is ruined when Andrew offers Scarlett money. Affronted, Scarlett storms off. Elsewhere, Bob is broken-hearted when Roisin reveals she’s going on a Valentines Day date with Sonny. However, when the date ends disastrously, Bob attempts to make a love connection with Roisin.

Not feeling the love for Valentine’s Day, Caitlin admits to Ash it’s a date she’d rather forget. Ash tries to make it a happy day for his ex as they enjoy a fun and laughter-filled lunch date. As they reminisce about their past, the former flames grow close.

Hopeless romantic Angus is crushed when Rebecca reveals she loathes Valentine’s. When Bob reveals how much Angus loves this day, Rebecca feels guilty and tries to make amends. After receiving an anonymous Valentine’s card, Bernie tries to uncover the identity of her secret admirer. Mikey’s crushed when his love life falters, leaving Gillian to pick up the pieces.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday 14th, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland at 7 pm on Tuesday.