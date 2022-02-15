Commuters’ biggest bugbears…

Including public transport man-spreaders, expensive ticket prices – and having to de-ice their vehicles.

A poll of a wide selection of UK adults who travel to work by car, bus, tube or train found the single most annoying thing is being stuck in traffic for hours. Traffic lights which keep changing to red as you approach, tailgaters, and people who undertake on the motorway also frustrate many of those polled.

Hefty train and bus fares are right up there too, with one in six citing them as one of their biggest annoyances. The research was commissioned by rewards club, Virgin Red after it emerged train tickets are set to increase by 3.8 per cent in March – a rise which 85 per cent of train users described ‘as out of hand.’

Andrea Burchett, spokesperson for the rewards club:

“No one likes to begin or end their working day with an onslaught of obstacles. The study also found, for 68 per cent, a frustrating commute can ruin their entire day. Other annoyances include middle-lane hoggers, dawdlers, and loud sniffers on public transport – although 47 per cent admitted they have done such things themselves. “The age-old scenario of waiting ages and then two buses arriving at once is also irritating for many – as is trying to find a parking space at work, and when the bin collectors block the road. Having to cart heavy bags to and from work is not popular, and neither are people who put their feet on the chairs on public transport.”

Top 40 Commuting Annoyances

1. De-icing the car

2. Being stuck in traffic for hours

3. Tailgating

4. People who change lane last minute and nearly cause an accident

5. Delayed trains, buses or tubes

6. Getting in the car and having to wait for the condensation to clear

7. When the ‘traffic light god’ isn’t on your side

8. Traffic lights which seem to serve no purpose

9. People talking loudly on the phone on public transport

10. Cyclists running red lights

11. Middle lane drivers

12. Dawdlers

13. When buses or trains simply don’t turn up

14. Needing the toilet when stuck in traffic

15. Feet on the seats

16. When there’s a cycle lane immediately to their left and cyclists use the main road instead

17. People who sit next to you despite there being lots of empty seats elsewhere

18. Expensive train ticket prices

19. Rubbish on the train tables / bus floors

20. People refusing to give up their seat for others more needy (e.g. older passengers, pregnant women, people with disabilities or those with young children)

21. People who drive at 50mph on the motorway

22. People who don’t wait for you to get off the tube, train or bus first before barging on

23. People who listen to terrible music (loudly)

24. No air conditioning or ventilation on public transport during the summer

25. Realising you should have got petrol the day before and now you don’t have enough time

26. Trying to find a parking space at work

27. People who hog an extra seat with their bags

28. When the bin collectors block the road

29. People under-taking on the motorway

30. People who sniff or snort loudly on public transport

31. When you let someone in and they get through the traffic lights and you don’t

32. People who eat smelly food next to you

33. People eating loudly on public transport

34. Having to cart heavy bags to and from work

35. People who don’t let you on when you’re trying to get on a busy bus, train, or tube

36. Waiting ages and then two buses arrive at once

37. Having to stand under someone’s armpit

38. People who stand in train doorways rather than moving down the carriage

39. Manspreaders – men take up too much room by spreading their legs on public transport

40. People asking you to “move down” the carriage when there’s clearly no more space available

The study also found 65 per cent have seen an increase in the cost of their commute in the past five years. While 64 per of those who travel by train admitted they’re struggling to pay for their tickets.

Rising costs could also pose a problem for employers with 51 per cent revealing they would consider changing jobs if doing so reduced the price of their journey. Despite bugbears such as rising prices, the commute is a much-valued part of the day for many of those polled.

So much so, four in 10 missed travelling to and from work during lockdown. Some of the best things about commuting, according to the study carried out through OnePoll, are listening to music, people watching and being able to switch off between work and home life.

