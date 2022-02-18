Channel 4 launch Paralympic Winter Games promos

Channel 4’s trailer to promote its coverage of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games launches tonight.

The promo puts viewers at the heart of the action.

Featuring ParalympicGB alpine skier Millie Knight, the film – which you can see below – gives viewers a first-hand view of what it’s like hurtling down a ski slope at nearly 70mph. But the trail goes a stage further and shows what it’s like skiing at such terrifying speeds with just five per cent vision which is exactly what Millie will be doing when she goes for Paralympic gold in Beijing.

Made by 4Creative, Channel 4’s in-house creative team, the film has been made with Millie’s guidance in order to try and replicate her vision as closely as possible when she is zooming towards the finish line.

4Creative’sExecutive Creative Director Lynsey Atkin:

“We’re all scared of something. Some of us would be rightly very scared of flying down a ski slope with severe visual impairment. Not Millie Knight, who is only afraid of snakes and glitter. We’re so grateful for Millie’s guidance in making this film, it’s helped us make it as realistic as possible to show viewers what she will be undertaking in Beijing.”

In the 40 second spot, which will premier during Gogglebox tonight (February, 18th), Millie reels off a list of seemingly mundane fears, including some of her own, set against footage of something most of us would really find terrifying – hurtling down a ski slope with five per cent vision.

The film then carries the caption: to be a Paralympian there’s got to be something wrong with you – a continuation from Channel 4’s campaign for last year’s Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, provoking people to think again about the extraordinary levels of determination, commitment and skill of Paralympic athletes.

The trail will be available with subtitles and audio descriptions for viewers who have those settings activated on their televisions. Channel 4 has exclusive broadcast rights within the UK and its Beijing Paralympics coverage will be produced by Whisper and sponsored by Toyota.