Casualty: Luka is targeted by a predator | Doctors: Valerie is disappointed | Holby: Nicky is attacked

This week in Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

Faith’s world comes crashing down around her when Luka is targeted by a predator posing as a football scout. Dealing with the problem isn’t made easy as the dubious ‘scout’ proves themselves adept in manipulating Jacob into believing his cover story.

Sah treats a patient whom he recognises as an old friend of his father, which gives him the push to open up to Teddy about his family

Casualty airs Saturdays at 9.30 pm on BBC One

This week in Doctors fans of Crossroads, Casualty and Dangerfield will recognise Jane Gurnett who features in Monday’s episode.

Monday: Getting ready for school, Joe asks Zara about the lie she told Julian over the phone in the previous episode, and Daniel is furious. On the way to work, he gives her the cold shoulder and gets her to promise to tell Davinia that she’s not covering for her anymore. Zara does, and when she meets with Davinia to assert herself Davinia is irked.

Ruhma drives Hazeem to work and is amused by his confidence of how well today is going to go for him. Secretly, she is plotting a surprise for him. While Hazeem chats to Karen, Ruhma arranges a prank with one of her pregnant mums over the phone, who comes in to play the part of a woman in labour in the middle of reception. This sends Hazeem into a tailspin and makes a mockery of his youthful cockiness, but he is determined to get his aunty back!

Tuesday: Davinia checks with Zara that they’re still on for lunch with their mutual friend from school, Belinda. They meet at the Icon and immediately launch into reminiscence of the good old days, and Davinia is nastily pleased when Belinda admits that she found both of them intimidating at school.

In the morning, Bear informs Daniel that he’s had a business proposal from the CCG to take over a nearby surgery, Sutton Vale, whose lead GP Jacob Ashdown has gone missing. Daniel thinks Jimmi knows Jacob and he does; Jimmi explains that nobody knows where he is, he just vanished. As Zara deals with Belinda, Bear tells Daniel he has had another call from the CCG.

Wednesday: Jimmi sees his patient Asif for asthma. Asif intimates that he is suffering from anxiety but, loath to open up, goes. We see him receive a text message with bad news about his business that overwhelms him in the park. Beleaguered, Asif decides to return to Jimmi to ask for support: not only is his business in trouble, he is also a primary carer (to his dad) and the overwork is taking its toll on him.

Fallout from Zara’s banishment of Davinia continues as Valerie is disappointed to see that her orders from Davinia’s clothes website have been cancelled, and annoys Zara by lamenting this. Zara has got other things on her plate as Bear tells her and Daniel that the CCG have given them more time to assess Sutton Vale.

Thursday: Al worries to Emma about Jimmi and she thinks they need to keep an eye on him, but they are overheard by Jimmi and he is not happy about them discussing him. Later on, he keeps his appointment with his own therapist, Abigail Swann, who deftly persuades him to see that if he were following his own philosophy of life, and the advice that he himself gives to his patients as a counsellor, Jimmi would agree to work with Asif. Jimmi gets a lot out of his session with Abigail.

Bear, Zara and Daniel arrive at Sutton Vale and meet Rosie the receptionist. Rosie pines for the disappeared Dr Ashdown as she shows them around the place. They are struck by its spaciousness compared to the Mill, and leave with lots to think about, but Bear is annoyed when Daniel and Zara not only exclude him from their discussion of the pros and cons of taking on Sutton Vale but actually present him with a decision.

Doctors, Monday to Thursdays, 1.45 pm on BBC One

Nicky is confronted with her demons once again when she caught up in an attack. Will she make it out alive and find the strength to be the mother to Juliet she wishes she could be?

As the hospital is forced to lockdown, Hanssen has to help Billie deliver her baby alone. Will both mother and baby survive the birth and as AAU handles the Darwin overflow, Ange notices Madge’s suspicious behaviour. Is Madge the mole about to be exposed?

Holby City, Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC One. (8.20 pm on BBC One Scotland).